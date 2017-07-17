Obituaries for the week of July 19, 2017

Nia Cimone Wiggins

Miss Nia Cimone Wiggins, age 17, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Atmore Community Hospital. She was a native of Escambia County, Ala. She was a gifted young lady.

She loved children, enjoyed doing hair and nails, and making jewelry for loved ones. She attended Escambia County High School and had an ambition of becoming a fashion designer. Her favorite color was red and she loved Dolphins.

Miss Wiggins is survived by her mother and step-father, Tamara (Eddie) Gray-Montgomery of Atmore; her father, Artemus L. Wiggins of Atmore; three brothers, Imani Gray, Artemus Wiggins, Jr. and Dimitiri Wiggins, all of Atmore; one sister, Matkita (Jamoris) Curry of Atmore; her grandparents, Wayne and Sandra Gray and Glenda Wiggins Roberts and Willie Bynum, Jr., all of Atmore; her great-grandmother, Dorothy Brazzell of Atmore and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of Life Services were held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, Atmore with Bishop Bernard Bishop, eulogist. Interment followed in Stallworth Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Ward Stewart Eicher

Mr. Ward Stewart Eicher, age 93, of Brooksville, Miss., passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Oakwood Manor. He was born in Ithaca, Michigan to the late Leland Herald and Hannah Johnson Eicher. He served with the forestry department in Fort Collins, Colo. and Sequoia National Park, Calif. and later after moving to Walnut Hill, Fla. was a dairy farmer. Singing was an important part of his life as were his prayers being an inspiration to his family. He was a song leader for much of his life. He and his wife spent time in voluntary service in New York City, Gallup, N.M.; Homestead, Fla.; Albany, Ga. and Albuquerque, N. M. In their later years of life, August 2010, Ward and Dolly built a cottage at Oakwood Manor. They enjoyed the past seven years in this close-knit community of Brooksville, Miss.

He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Allen Eicher; parents; parents-in-law; two sisters; one brother, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Mr. Eicher is survived by his wife of seventy years, Dolly; one son, Greg and wife Rita of Fountain Run, Ky.; four daughters, Vicki and husband Greg Benner of Newbern, Ala., Rosalie and husband Galen Schmidt, Walnut Hill, Fla., Andrea and husband Galen Harms, Century, Fla and June and husband Gale Unruh, of Fountain Run and a Gallup daughter who became a part of our family, Lana and husband Amos Yost, Montezuma, Kans.; eighteen grandchildren and

thirty great-grandchildren; three sisters: Eunice Smith of Oakwood Manor, Imo and Wilbert Peters and Althea Dyck, all of Walnut Hill; three brothers, Willie and Lois Eicher, Wallace and Judy Eicher, Wendell and Mary Eicher, all of Walnut Hill; one sister-in-law, Wanetta and Mel Huxman, of Moundridge, Kans. and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Walnut Hill.

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of al arrangements.

Edward Thomas “Tommie” Weaver

Mr. Edward Thomas “Tommie” Weaver, age 90, of Daphne, Ala., passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. He was born in Purdue Hill, Ala. to the late R.B. “Winston” and Minnie Brantley Weaver. He attended Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Scott Weaver; sister, Alice Ruth Weaver; two nephews, James Williams, III and Steven Quinley.

Mr. Weaver is survived by two sisters, Brunette Williams and Bonnie Gilda Quinley, both of Pensacola, Fla.; one nephew, Winston Scott (Arlene) Weaver of Madison, Ala.; three nieces, Whitney Danielle (John) Roden of Madison, Caitlin Weaver (David) Luna and Hannah Weaver.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ross Reddick and Bro. Mike Nikolakis officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Vernon (Vern) Peters

Mr. Vernon (Vern) Peters, age 87, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Atmore Nursing Care Center, Atmore, Ala. He was born to the late Francis and Anna Mininger Peters near Ithaca, Mich. He received his formal education in the rural Smith Allen School in Gratiot County, Mich. He began his employment at an early age working for area farmers and later was owner of a gas station in Alma, Mich. After moving to Walnut Hill, Fla. became a member of Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. He was very studious in the Bible and church doctrines and took an active part in Sunday school and was called interpretation of scriptures. He owned Vernz Fabrication and Welding for thirty years. He and his wife started the Apple House and Bakery building his own cider press and grinding mill. People from far and near enjoyed their products. He loved his family and friends, often interceding for their salvation. He also reached out to those carrying a burden.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores and one daughter-in-law.

Mr. Peters is survived by three sons and one daughter, Larry Bill and wife Wanda of Wrens, Ga.; Deborah and husband, Jon Litwiller of Middleton, Mich.; Randy and wife Cyndi Peters of Nyssa, Ore., Erich Peters of Walnut Hill; sister, Lorinda Lumbert, joined our family in 1996; two brothers and four sisters, Wilbert and Imo Peters and Verle and Vesta Peters, Lois and Willie Eicher, Kathleen and John Wenger all of Walnut Hill, Beatrice Riggs of Moundridge, Kans., Louise and Abe Ensz of Hillsboro, Kans.; sixteen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild along with a host of friends and acquaintances.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Hill Mennonite Church with Rev. Doug Salsbury, Rev. Galen Harms and Rev. Maynard Peters officiating. Burial followed in Walnut Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 6 until 8 p.m. from the Walnut Hill Mennonite Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Margaret Mack

Mrs. Margaret Mack, age 84, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Kalona, Iowa. She was a native and life-long resident of Atmore, Ala. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the First Baptist Church of Pensacola, Fla. She was a retired beautician serving the Atmore area for forty-six years and attended the Fairview Mennonite Church of Kalona, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ennis Mack.

Mrs. Mack is survived by one son, Brooks (Karma) Mack of Kalona, IA; one brother-in-law, Hoyt Mack of Mobile, Ala/; one sister-in-law, Faye (Ben) Manning of Mobile, Ala. and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 17, 2017 from 9 until service time at 10 a.m.at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Carolyn Jeanette Coleman Odom

Mrs. Carolyn Jeanette Coleman Odom, age 83, of Bay Minette, Ala., passed away at home on July 13, 2017. She was a housewife and loving mother and grandmother.

She was loved and respected by all who knew her. She was a member of Healing Waters Church in Bay Minette, and the Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, embroidering, sewing, and other similar crafts. She was an Auburn fan and has changed the password to the streets of gold to War Eagle!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Henry and Evie Grissett Coleman; her husband of sixty-six years, James B. ‘Jim’ Odom; one son, Joseph Wayne Odom; two sons-in-law; one grandson and two great-granddaughters.

Mrs. Odom is survived by her sister, Joyce Coleman Dease and brother, Jerry Coleman, both of Barnett Crossroads, Ala.; children, Claude Odom and Gayle Johnson, both of Atmore, Ala., Eddie and Faye Odom and Jackey and Sheila Odom, all of Nokomis, Fla.; Tommy and Voncile Odom of East Brewton, Ala., Johnny and Sandra Odom of Bay Minette, Carolyn and Gary Posey and Isabell Odom, all of Flomaton, AL; Donald and Charlene Odom of Barnett Crossroads, Arthur Odom of Orange Beach, Ala., Jerry and Tangie Odom of Electic, Ala., Joyce and Debbie Fisher of Dell Rio, Texas, Jenny Hutto of Bay Minette and Linda Odom of Gulf Shores, Ala.; thirty-two grandchildren; forty-three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 17, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Liberty Baptist Church in Pineview, Ala. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Jim and her son Joe.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-granddaughters.

Pallbearers will be wearing patriotic ribbons in honor or memory of veterans in her family which includes her late husband, three sons, a grandson, nephew, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. from Atmore Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Atmore Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.