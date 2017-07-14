VFW Auxiliary posters due tomorrow

If your child is participating in the in the Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary to Post 7016 Summer Patriotic Art Poster Contest, be sure to turn their posters in tomorrow for the competition.

Posters must be submitted to the Auxiliary on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Heritage Park. This is a submission date only; no judging will take place on this day and no prize money will be awarded on this date.

The winner in each age group will be notified by the Auxiliary. Winners will meet at Atmore City Hall on Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Prize money will be awarded at that time and photos will be taken for publication in local newspapers. All winning posters will be on display in the lobby of City Hall from July 31 through August 31. After August 31, all posters will be distributed to veteran facilities throughout the state and to active duty servicemen and women.