Obituaries for the week of July 19, 2017

Nia Cimone Wiggins

Miss Nia Cimone Wiggins, age 17, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Atmore Community Hospital. She was a native of Escambia County, Ala. She was a gifted young lady.

She loved children, enjoyed doing hair and nails, and making jewelry for loved ones. She attended Escambia County High School and had an ambition of becoming a fashion designer. Her favorite color was red and she loved Dolphins.

Miss Wiggins is survived by her mother and step-father, Tamara (Eddie) Gray-Montgomery of Atmore; her father, Artemus L. Wiggins of Atmore; three brothers, Imani Gray, Artemus Wiggins, Jr. and Dimitiri Wiggins, all of Atmore; one sister, Matkita (Jamoris) Curry of Atmore; her grandparents, Wayne and Sandra Gray and Glenda Wiggins Roberts and Willie Bynum, Jr., all of Atmore; her great-grandmother, Dorothy Brazzell of Atmore and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, Atmore with Bishop Bernard Bishop, eulogist. Interment will follow in Stallworth Cemetery.

Turner Funeral Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Ward Stewart Eicher

Mr. Ward Stewart Eicher, age 93, of Brooksville, Miss., passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Oakwood Manor. He was born in Ithaca, Michigan to the late Leland Herald and Hannah Johnson Eicher. He served with the forestry department in Fort Collins, Colo. and Sequoia National Park, Calif. and later after moving to Walnut Hill, Fla. was a dairy farmer. Singing was an important part of his life as were his prayers being an inspiration to his family. He was a song leader for much of his life. He and his wife spent time in voluntary service in New York City, Gallup, N.M.; Homestead, Fla.; Albany, Ga. and Albuquerque, N. M. In their later years of life, August 2010, Ward and Dolly built a cottage at Oakwood Manor. They enjoyed the past seven years in this close-knit community of Brooksville, Miss.

He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Allen Eicher; parents; parents-in-law; two sisters; one brother, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Mr. Eicher is survived by his wife of seventy years, Dolly; one son, Greg and wife Rita of Fountain Run, Ky.; four daughters, Vicki and husband Greg Benner of Newbern, Ala., Rosalie and husband Galen Schmidt, Walnut Hill, Fla., Andrea and husband Galen Harms, Century, Fla and June and husband Gale Unruh, of Fountain Run and a Gallup daughter who became a part of our family, Lana and husband Amos Yost, Montezuma, Kans.; eighteen grandchildren and

thirty great-grandchildren; three sisters: Eunice Smith of Oakwood Manor, Imo and Wilbert Peters and Althea Dyck, all of Walnut Hill; three brothers, Willie and Lois Eicher, Wallace and Judy Eicher, Wendell and Mary Eicher, all of Walnut Hill; one sister-in-law, Wanetta and Mel Huxman, of Moundridge, Kans. and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from Walnut Hill Mennonite Church, Walnut Hill.

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of al arrangements.

Edward Thomas “Tommie” Weaver

Mr. Edward Thomas “Tommie” Weaver, age 90, of Daphne, Ala., passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. He was born in Purdue Hill, Ala. to the late R.B. “Winston” and Minnie Brantley Weaver. He attended Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Scott Weaver; sister, Alice Ruth Weaver; two nephews, James Williams, III and Steven Quinley.

Mr. Weaver is survived by two sisters, Brunette Williams and Bonnie Gilda Quinley, both of Pensacola, Fla.; one nephew, Winston Scott (Arlene) Weaver of Madison, Ala.; three nieces, Whitney Danielle (John) Roden of Madison, Caitlin Weaver (David) Luna and Hannah Weaver.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ross Reddick and Bro. Mike Nikolakis officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.