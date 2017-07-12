Jones elected chairman of CDBA

United Bank President and CEO Bob Jones has recently been elected to serve as chairman of the Community Development Bankers Association. (CDBA), the national trade association of the community development banking sector.

CDBA works to serve low-income and economically disadvantaged communities by educating policymakers, regulators, legislators and the public on the importance of community development banks. Jones has been elected to serve a two-year term as chairman of the CDBA and has served as a CDBA board member since 2012.

United Bank’s history of serving economically disadvantaged and underserved communities has continued to evolve under Jones’ leadership as CEO.

Jones is a Navy veteran and received both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Auburn University. He joined United Bank in 1990 and became President and CEO in 1992. Jones serves as chairman for the American Bankers Association Fund for Economic Growth and is a board member of the American Bankers Association’s Education Foundation and Card Solutions Board. In addition to this, Jones is also a current board member of the Community Foundation of South Alabama and past president of the Bankers Association.