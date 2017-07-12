Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for June. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.

FSE = Food Service Establishment

Huddle House #278, Brewton, 82, FSE

Subway # 18898 (F), Flomaton, 86, FSE

Burger King (B), Brewton, 91, FSE

Circle K # 2721565, 325 N. Main St., Atmore, 91, limited food

Camp 31 BBQ & Grill, Brewton, 91, FSE

Chen’s Chinese Buffet, Atmore, 92, FSE

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Brewton, 93, FSE

Naseeb Enterprises, Inc., Brewton, 93, limited food

Church’s Chicken (F) #1604, Flomaton, 93, FSE

Muskogee Inn, Atmore, 93, hotel / motel

Subway #33449, Brewton, 93, FSE

Church’s Chicken (B) #1603, Brewton, 94, FSE

Happy Kitchen, Brewton, 94, FSE

Diamond #4, 303 Howard St., Atmore , 95, limited food

Circle K #2721576, 745 Sidney E. Manning Blvd., Flomaton, 96, limited food

San Pedros Mexican Grill, Brewton, 96, FSE

Simply Donuts, East Brewton, 96, FSE

Los Cabos, Brewton, 98, FSE

Pig Daddy’s BBQ, Brewton, 99, mobile food service

American Coffee House, LLC, Flomaton, 99, limited food

Honeybun Donuts, Atmore, 99, FSE

Sonic, Atmore, 99, FSE

Subway (A), 157 Lindberg Ave., Suite #8, Atmore, 100, FSE

Hampton Inn, Atmore, 100, hotel / motel