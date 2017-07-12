Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for June. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.
FSE = Food Service Establishment
Huddle House #278, Brewton, 82, FSE
Subway # 18898 (F), Flomaton, 86, FSE
Burger King (B), Brewton, 91, FSE
Circle K # 2721565, 325 N. Main St., Atmore, 91, limited food
Camp 31 BBQ & Grill, Brewton, 91, FSE
Chen’s Chinese Buffet, Atmore, 92, FSE
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Brewton, 93, FSE
Naseeb Enterprises, Inc., Brewton, 93, limited food
Church’s Chicken (F) #1604, Flomaton, 93, FSE
Muskogee Inn, Atmore, 93, hotel / motel
Subway #33449, Brewton, 93, FSE
Church’s Chicken (B) #1603, Brewton, 94, FSE
Happy Kitchen, Brewton, 94, FSE
Diamond #4, 303 Howard St., Atmore , 95, limited food
Circle K #2721576, 745 Sidney E. Manning Blvd., Flomaton, 96, limited food
San Pedros Mexican Grill, Brewton, 96, FSE
Simply Donuts, East Brewton, 96, FSE
Los Cabos, Brewton, 98, FSE
Pig Daddy’s BBQ, Brewton, 99, mobile food service
American Coffee House, LLC, Flomaton, 99, limited food
Honeybun Donuts, Atmore, 99, FSE
Sonic, Atmore, 99, FSE
Subway (A), 157 Lindberg Ave., Suite #8, Atmore, 100, FSE
Hampton Inn, Atmore, 100, hotel / motel