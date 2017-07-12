Church Calendar

Nokomis Baptist Church, 2383 Highway 31, will continue Vacation Bible School through Wednesday, July 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The theme “AROUND THE WORLD IN 3 DAYS” for boys and girls ages 3 thru 14. VBS COMMENCEMENT will be held Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

Bethesda MBC will hold its Annual Ushers and Nurses Guild Day on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. Guest Minister – Rev. Michael Horn, Limestone MBC, Monroeville, AL. Rev. Danny Benjamin, serves as Pastor. All are welcomed.

Bethlehem Dist. #2 will host its Congress of Christian Education, Wednesday, July 19-21 at 9 a.m. at the Baptist Center, Monroeville. All District churches are asked to support the Congress. Rev. Willie J. Hawthorne, Congress President, Rev. Danny Benjamin, Moderator.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has a Fellowship meeting every fourth Friday at 6 p.m. to include singing, preaching. All are welcome to attend.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, a place for healing and encouragement, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrates with either a Holy Eucharist service or Morning Prayer every Sunday at 9 a.m. On fifth Sundays, the Men of Trinity host brunch following the service.

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., and Compline / Bible Study the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, located on the corner of Pine and Presley streets, invites you to worship with them on 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays at 10 a.m. The Rev. Thomas E. Raines celebrates the Holy Communion service.