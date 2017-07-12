Breaking Chains Expo is Saturday – New features added this year

The Fourth Annual Breaking Chains Expo is set for this Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Grace Fellowship Church.

Proceeds from the expo enable Frank Gossett to continue his ministry as an assistant chaplain at Holman Prison through the We Care Program. Gossett is a missionary and raises his support like missionaries who serve in foreign missions. Gossett’s testimony is unique in that just seven years ago, he was one of the men in prison. Now he ministers to men who live where he once lived, taking the hope of Jesus Christ to them.

The expo will have something for everyone:

* vendors

* the Atmore Fire Department Fire Safety House,

* a silent auction including items from various vendors and local businesses. One of the items is a hand quilted, queen size quilt.

* new this year – Christmas in July. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m.

* Cruisers Unlimited car show

* Got Jesus Offroad – You won’t believe what these Jeeps can do. These folks are not necessarily a club or group, but are Bible believers who want to reach the offroad community with the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

* barbecue lunch plates – sandwich, Cole slaw, and baked beans for $8

* Big Red Bus Bloodmobile will be stationed at the entrance. Please give on your way in or out.

For more information about the Breaking Chains Expo, call or text 251-577-1736.