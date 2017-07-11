Obituaries for the week of July 12, 2017

Michael Benjamin Flores, Jr. “Ben”

Mr. Michael Benjamin Flores, Hr., age 46, of Milton, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Pensacola to the late Michael B. Flores, Sr. and Betty Jean Kennedy Flores. He was the owner of M & M Sports Cards and Collectibles, Pensacola where he formed many lasting friendships. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Milton, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lura Flores Pearcy (Brian), all of Pensacola.

Mr. Flores is survived by his wife and children, Rachael Meadows Flores, Ava Grace Flores, and Noah Frank Flores, all of Milton, Fla.; three brothers, Glenn Flores (Jennifer) of Fruitland Park, Fla., Lenzy Flores of Cantonment, Fla. and Stephen Flores of Milton; mother and father-in-law, James (Dooley) and Vivian Mathis of Century, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Darrell Lambeth of Atmore, Ala. and a very special “Aunt” Linda Nowlin of Pensacola, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home with Dr. David Spencer and Pastor Jonathan Russell officiating. Burial followed at Pineview Cemetery in the Pineview Community off Hwy 113, 5 miles north of Flomaton, Ala.

The family received friends Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. until service time at 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Pall bearers were Jerry Meadows, Chris Howard, John Zalusky, Mike Hilburt, Darrell Lambeth, and Nathan Carraway.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Doris F. Fuqua

Mrs. Doris F. Fuqua, age 77, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Foley, Ala. She was a seamstress and was retired from Vanity Fair Mills and had been employed at Barnett’s Flower Shop. She was born in Nokomis, Fla. to the late James T. and Jermie Mae Cook Jones. She was a member of Nokomis Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her husband, Charles Fuqua and a brother, Robert Jones.

Mrs. Fuqua is survived by one son, Lavon (Cynthia) Ledkins of Foley, Ala.; two daughters, Susan (James) Hamby of Elberta, Ala. and Helen (Neal) Howard of Granite Falls, Wash.; one sister, Helen Jones of Nokomis; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Hill officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends, Friday July 7, 2017 from 10 until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson Quimby funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Murray D. Hadley,

Mr. Murray D. Hadley, age 80, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. He was a native of Perdido, Ala. born to the late Richard and Vera Stewart Hadley. He was a retired pipe fitter and a member of Pipe Fitters Local Union #211 after fifty plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen Hadley; one sister, Glenda Faye Wiggins; two brothers, Ernest H. Hadley and Richard S. Hadley.

Mr. Hadley is survived by one daughter, Linda Faye (Lee) Hiebert of Atmore, Ala.; two grandchildren, Cheyanne and Kyanne Hadley; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Mark A. Hadley of Houston; three sisters, Winnie Bell (Jr.) Heathcock, Velma E. (Dallas) Sessions and Ruby M. Long all of Bay Minette, Ala.; a very special cousin, Winston (Trudy) Hadley; several nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wendell Hadley and Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Interment followed in Bryars-McGill cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, July 7, 2017 at from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc.in charge of all arrangements.

Howard E. Hanks

Mr. Howard E. Hanks, age 79, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. He was a native and lived most of his life in Bratt, Fla., except the twenty years of military service.

He was retired from the USAF with twenty years of service and Exxon Mobil with twenty years of service. He loved his church, country and golfing. He was a member of the Bratt First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnie and Sally Hanks; four brothers, Arthur, Horace, Sylvester and Leonard and a sister, Audie Bolerjack.

Mr. Hanks is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Myrle Harris Hanks of Bratt; one son, Mark (Delyn) Hanks of Pace, Fla.; two daughters, Donna (Wayne) Gunn of Bratt and Pam (Michael) Mullen of Pensacola; one beloved brother-in-law, Jim Bolerjack; four grandchildren, Ryan and Taylor Hanks, Haley and Kaitlyn Gunn; one great-grandchild, Aryan Strehl and a host of family members.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at Bratt First Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hawsey, Rev. Jr. Hanks and Rev. Jesse Woods officiating. Burial followed at Barrancas National Cemetery at noon with full military honors.

The family received friends Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Danny Bolerjack, Terry Harris, Steve Hanks, Rick Amerson, Wade Harris, Mark Harris, Todd Harris, and Ryan Hanks.

Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adult Men’s Sunday School Class.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

James Patrick Kizer

LTCOL, USMC (Retired) James Patrick Kizer, age 82, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Monroeville, Ala. to the late Ruby Lee McCawley Kizer and James Henry Kizer. He received his elementary and high school education in Atmore. He is a graduate of Auburn University where he earned a BS degree in Agriculture and later earned an MBA from Faulkner University. He began his career in the Marine Corps as Second Lieutenant a following graduation from Officer Candidate School, Quantico, VA, and then entered flight school at NAS Pensacola.

His service in the Marines included numerous duty stations and assignments; first Marine squadron, HMM-362, deployed to Soc Trang Airbase, Vietnam; was the Commanding Officer of HMM-165, where he and his squadron developed the plan to evacuate Saigon and commanded the aircraft during the evacuation; served as a Marine Aviator for 23 years. His distinguished career included many awards for service and gallantry, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Marine Corps Air medal with 32 awards, Navy Commendation Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Stephany McGonnell Kizer.

LTCOL. Kizer is survived by two sons, James P. Kizer Jr. and wife, Beth, of Navarre, Fla. and Steven J. Kizer and wife, Michelle, of Gulf Shores, Ala.; one daughter, Stephany M. Peterson and husband, David, of Perdido Key, Fla.; four grandsons, James Garrett Kizer, Patrick Casey Byers, Bradley Joseph Byers and Spencer Joseph Kizer.

Rite of Christian Burial was held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Father Milsted officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, July 7, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either St. Jude’s Children Research Center, P.O. Box 1999 Memphis, Tenn. 38101 or to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements

Deloris Christine Mixon

Mrs. Deloris Christine Mixon, age 87, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. She was a retired seamstress with Vanity Fair Mills. She was born in Escambia County, Ala. to the late William and Clyde Lomax Daniels. She attended Presley Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugo Mixon; sisters, Cornelia Griffin, Louise Vinson and Emily Hooper.

Mrs. Mixon is survived by a son, Dr. Christopher (Patricia) Mixon of Nashville; one sister, Shirley Noles of Allentown, Fla.; two grandsons, Aaron and Hugh Mixon of Nashville.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Heard officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 9 until service time at 10 a.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson Quimby funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Robert Glenn Thrower Jr.

Mr. Robert Glenn Thrower Jr., age 55, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Dixie, Ala. He was a resident of Walnut Hill, Fla. and a resident of Atmore, Ala. for most of his life. He was a 1979 graduate of Earnest Ward High School and a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He was employed with Poarch Creek Indians for twenty-five years where he served as a Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for fourteen years. He had a deep and abiding love for his tribe and a true commitment to preserving their culture and history. He followed in the footsteps of his mother, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ first tribal historian, and was respected throughout Indian Country for his knowledge of Indian culture, history and religious tradition.

He was preceded in death by his mother Gail Thrower.

Mr. Thrower is survived by his wife, Dana Thrower of Dixie, Al; four daughters, Rachel Thrower of New Orleans, La., Cheryl Thrower (Joey) of New York City, N.Y., Sehoy Thrower of Walnut Hill, Fla. and Caymond Hodge of Dixie; one son, Ozzy Meadows of Dixie; his father, Robert “Glenn” Thrower, Sr. of Walnut Hill and one sister, Lori Sawyer (Thomas) of Walnut Hill.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Gafford officiating.

The family received friends Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Paul N. Crenshaw

Paul N. Crenshaw, 73 of Atmore, AL. passed away Wednesday July 5, 2017 in Mobile, AL. He was Co-Owner with his wife of Paul Crenshaw Machine Shop in Bay Minette, born in Bay Minette, AL. on June 2, 1944 to the late Edward James and Bessie Wilson Crenshaw. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and served in the Army National Guard.

He was a member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic church.

He is preceded in death by His Parents.

Survivors are his wife, Brigitte G. Crenshaw of Atmore, Al.; two sons; Martin (Sandra)Crenshaw of Robertsdale, AL and Benjamin Crenshaw of Atmore, AL.; five brothers: James Crenshaw of Jay, FL. Jerry Crenshaw of Perdido, AL. Larry Crenshaw, Tim Crenshaw,and Richard Crenshaw all of Bay Minette, AL.; one grandchild: Sylvestor Crenshaw; one great-grandchild Lannie Crenshaw.

Services were Monday July 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM from the St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church, with Father Gordon Milstead officiating. Interment followed in Serenity Gardens with full military honors.

Active pall bearers were Marvin Crenshaw, Jeff Crenshaw, William Taylor, Tim Battles, John Schaloux and Ditto Gorme.

Family received friends, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home July 10, 2017 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.