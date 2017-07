EVERGREEN POST – A single-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. today, July 4, has claimed the life of an Atmore man. Robert Glenn Thrower, 55, was killed when the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving ran off the road, struck an embankment and over turned. Thrower, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 29 at the 22.80 mile marker in the Dixie Community. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.