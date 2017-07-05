Scout fun day planned

Amanda Gibbs of Boy Scout Troop 26 and Cub Scout Pack 275 is sponsoring a Scout Family Fun Day on July 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Boy Scout Hut and Ball Park on Carney and Craig streets.

You’re invited to join them for lots of fun and activities. There will be displays showing what scouting is about, an information booth to answer your questions about scouting and information on how to join.

The day promises something or everyone, including a dunking booth, Atmore Fire Department Fire Safety House and other events.