Obituaries for the week of July 12, 2017

Michael Benjamin Flores, Jr. “Ben”

Mr. Michael Benjamin Flores, Hr., age 46, of Milton, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. He was born in Pensacola to the late Michael B. Flores, Sr. and Betty Jean Kennedy Flores. He was the owner of M & M Sports Cards and Collectibles, Pensacola where he formed many lasting friendships. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Milton, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lura Flores Pearcy (Brian), all of Pensacola.

Mr. Flores is survived by his wife and children, Rachael Meadows Flores, Ava Grace Flores, and Noah Frank Flores, all of Milton, Fla.; three brothers, Glenn Flores (Jennifer) of Fruitland Park, Fla., Lenzy Flores of Cantonment, Fla. and Stephen Flores of Milton; mother and father-in-law, James (Dooley) and Vivian Mathis of Century, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Darrell Lambeth of Atmore, Ala. and a very special “Aunt” Linda Nowlin of Pensacola, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home with Dr. David Spencer and Pastor Jonathan Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in the Pineview Community off Hwy 113, 5 miles north of Flomaton, Ala.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. until service time at 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Pall bearers will be Jerry Meadows, Chris Howard, John Zalusky, Mike Hilburt, Darrell Lambeth, and Nathan Carraway.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Doris F. Fuqua

Mrs. Doris F. Fuqua, age 77, of Walnut Hill, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Foley, Ala. She was a seamstress and was retired from Vanity Fair Mills and had been employed at Barnett’s Flower Shop. She was born in Nokomis, Fla. to the late James T. and Jermie Mae Cook Jones. She was a member of Nokomis Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her husband, Charles Fuqua and a brother, Robert Jones.

Mrs. Fuqua is survived by one son, Lavon (Cynthia) Ledkins of Foley, Ala.; two daughters, Susan (James) Hamby of Elberta, Ala. and Helen (Neal) Howard of Granite Falls, Wash.; one sister, Helen Jones of Nokomis; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends, Friday July 7, 2017 from 10 until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson Quimby funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Murray D. Hadley,

Mr. Murray D. Hadley, age 80, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. He was a native of Perdido, Ala. born to the late Richard and Vera Stewart Hadley. He was a retired pipe fitter and a member of Pipe Fitters Local Union #211 after fifty plus years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen Hadley; one sister, Glenda Faye Wiggins; two brothers, Ernest H. Hadley and Richard S. Hadley.

Mr. Hadley is survived by one daughter, Linda Faye (Lee) Hiebert of Atmore, Ala.; two grandchildren, Cheyanne and Kyanne Hadley; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Mark A. Hadley of Houston; three sisters, Winnie Bell (Jr.) Heathcock, Velma E. (Dallas) Sessions and Ruby M. Long all of Bay Minette, Ala.; a very special cousin, Winston (Trudy) Hadley; several nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wendell Hadley and Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Bryars-McGill cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 7, 2017 at from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc.in charge of all arrangements.