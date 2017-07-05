Nokomis Baptist holding VBS

Registration is this Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to noon, for Nokomis Baptist Church Vacation Bible School. Bring your children to the church and sign up. Lunch will be served and children will enjoy face painting, games, cake walks and other activities.

Vacation Bible School will be held Monday through Wednesday, July 10-12, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for ages 3 through 14. VBS Commencement will be held Sunday, July 16, at 6 p.m.

The theme is “Around the World in 3 Days.” There will be Bible lessons, children’s meals, crafts, music, refreshments and games.