Obituaries for the week of July 5, 2017

Michael Earl Grindle

Rev. Michael Earl Grindle, age 68, long-time resident and minister to the Atmore community, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017. He was the current minister at Presley Street Baptist Church and on staff with Johnson Quimby Funeral Home. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, then continued his education by finishing his undergraduate studies with Mobile College. He finished his studies in theology with the New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary. Honors and awards cherished by him included Eagle Scout with Palms; member of the Board for Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation by Homestead Hospice for Veterans to the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosemary Grindle; sister, Denise Grindle and father and mother-in-law, Doyal and Maud Phillips.

Brother Mike is survived his wife of forty-seven years, Barbara P. Grindle; two brothers, John Grindle (Patricia) and Tommy Grindle (Audrey); sister-in-law, Linda P. Godwin; brother-in-law Larry Phillips (Judy) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday June 27, 2017 at noon from Presley Street Baptist Church with Bro. Don Davis and Bro. John Winters officiating. Interment followed in Mexia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Grindle, Tommy Grindle, Jake Kelly, Doyal Phillips, James Bell, Jerry Pow, Dennis Stripling and Chris Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Presley Street Baptist Church and the Staff of Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Any memorials or contributions should go to Presley Street Baptist Church in Atmore, Alabama. Flowers sent in love will also go to Presley Street Baptist Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Russell Robert Brown

Mr. Russell Robert Brown, age 62, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and former resident of Cobleskill, N.Y. and has resided in Atmore for the past seven years. He had a mechanical background, jack of all trades and was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Brown and a sister, Lorraine Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by two sons, John William Jack Brown of New York and Richard Lee Brown of Atmore; four nephews, Derek Paul (Cathy) Larkin of Perdido, Ala., Shane (Sandra) Brown of Silverhill, Ala., Joshua (Tamara) Law of Pensacola, Fla. and Brion Hillman of Atmore; ten great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 5 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Wanda Hadley, Bro. Ricky Tedder and Mr. Dennis Law officiating.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

William Cleo Hudson

Mr. William Cleo Hudson, age 91, of Bay Minette, Ala., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2017,at his residence. He was a mechanic with Conitell Volkswagen of Mobile for 38 years, born in Uniontown, MS. on August 20, 1925 to the late William Sylvestor and Christina Cooley Hudson. He was a born again Christian for over forty-two years and a member of New Testament for fifteen years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Blake Hudson and the mother of his children, Julia Ann Hudson; son, Samuel Lee Hudson, Sr. and eleven siblings.

Mr. Hudson is survived by four sons, William G. “Billy” Hudson of Panama City, Fla., Alfred Hudson, Carl Hudson and Phillip Hudson all of Mobile, Ala.; three daughters, Melinda (Kenneth) Harbison of Bay Minette, Ala., Carole (Robin) Hensell of Elberta, Ala. and Martha Jumper of Daphne, Ala.; one brother, Millard (Layonie) Hudson of Sarasota, Fla.; one sister, Lauramae Peirce of Leaksville, Miss.; twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. from New Testament Church with Bro. Bubba Rolin and Bro. Tony Schacle officiating. Interment will follow in Dean Cemetery.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11a.m. New Testament Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Annie M. Richardson

Annie M. Richardson, age 70, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Maxie Reed

Maxie Reed, of Evergreen, Ala., passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.