Consolidation vote passed

The Escambia County Board of Education voted in a special meeting Thursday morning to consolidate A.C. Moore Elementary School with Rachel Patterson Elementary and Escambia County Middle School.

Board member Cindy Jackson was absent. The vote was 5 “yes” with board member David Nolin casting the only “no” vote.

Pre-K and 3rd grade will attend Rachel Patterson, and the 4th grade will attend the middle school.

The consolidation takes place in the coming school year.

