Obituaries for the week of June 28, 2017

Earnest Macks, Jr.

Mr. Earnest Macks, Jr., age 71, of Perdido, Ala., passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at his residence. He was a sheetrock installer most of his life. He was born in Uriah, Ala. to the late Earnest and Bessie Skinner Macks, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia Brown Macks; a daughter, Donna Mooney.

Mr. Macks is survived by his son, David (Becky) Macks of Perdido; two step-sons, David Sullivan of Pensacola, Fla., John (Jennifer) Sullivan of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Deborah (Ricky) Wasdin of McCullough, Ala.; one brother, George (Glenda) Macks of Nokomis, Ala.; two sisters, Jean Vestal and Faye (Ronald) Mosley, all of Atmore, Ala.; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Levice Marie Haynie

Mrs. Levice Marie Haynie, age 78, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a technical editor with Civil Service (NAS) Pensacola. She was born to the late EK and Bertha Lambert Bowman in Atmore. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Angus Bowman.

Mrs. Haynie is survived by her husband, Luke Haynie of Atmore; two daughters, Tya (David) Hoftling of S. C. and Mia Evatt of Saraland, Ala.; grandchildren, Letah (Nathan) Bishop and Dorian Stoutamire; one brother, E.K. “Bo” Bowman, Jr. of Homosassa, Fla.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Arnold Hendrix officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Essie Lee Coleman

Mrs. Essie Lee Coleman, age 91, of Bratt, Fla., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Century, Fla. She was in sales with Singer Sewing Company. She born in Bratt to the late William Robert and Addie Bell Cooper Wiggins. She was a member of the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Floyd Coleman; brothers, Leon Wiggins, Buddy Wiggins, Henry Wiggins and Rufus Wiggins; two sisters, Myra Brantley and Dorothy Norris.

Mrs. Coleman is survived by two daughters, Linda Coleman Lee of Lake City, Fla., Karen Coleman (Ben) Leonardi of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Thelma Holley and Glennie Robbin, both of Bratt and Jessie Wiggins of Pensacola, Fla.; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Marlin and Bertha Metzler and Ronald and Harvette Boone.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating. Interment followed in Godwin Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Greg Robbins, Brian Robbins, Marvin Wiggins, Darrell Holley, John McCall and Brett Ward.

The family received friends Friday, June 23, 2017 from 1:30 until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Joseph Edward Bowab

Mr. Joseph Edward Bowab, age 28, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017. He was a native and lifelong resident of Madison County, Ala.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Afghanistan and South Korea.

Mr. Bowab is survived by one daughter, Amber Kathryn Bowab; parents, Eddie M. and Cheri F. Bowab; two sisters Sarah Bowab and Mary Bowab.

The family received friends Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 11a.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home with the funeral service at 11a.m. Burial followed at Huntsville Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to IAVA (Iraq Afghanistan Veterans of America).

Berryhill Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Huntsville, Ala

Kathy S. Reid

Mrs. Kathy S. Reid, age 58 of Atmore, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at her home. She was born in Monroe County, Ala. and had been a resident of Atmore for the past six years. She was an EMT Intermediate and a homemaker. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Atmore where she was active in the Ladies Group.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin D. Smith.

Mrs. Reid is survived by her husband, David Ronnie Reid of Atmore; three daughters, Brandy Marie Reid of Excel, Ala., Tiffany (John Richardson) Riley of Mexia, Ala. and Robyn (Marty) Shorter of Brewton, Ala.; her mother, Mary Ann Silcox (Tony) Kervin of the Old Stage Road Community; step-mother, Frances Smith of Monroeville, Ala.; two sisters, Peggy (William) Owens of Excel and Cherry Hurry of Oak Island, N. C.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Thorpe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilots for Christ, PO Box 707, Monroeville, Ala. 36461.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Annie Belle Hale McGilberry

Mrs. Annie Belle Hale McGilberry, age 87, of Uriah, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile, Ala. She was born and raised in Monroe County, Ala. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She worked as a beautician/cosmetologist for fifty years. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Poarch Creek Indian Tribe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Phronie Colbert Hale; her husband, Norris McGilberry; a brother. Cullen Colbert and a sister Mae Belle Hale.

Mrs. McGilberry is survived by her son, Ollie Hale “Hal” McGilberry and wife Sonja of Daphne, Ala.; her daughter, Phrann Elizabeth Fountain and husband Michael of Uriah and three granddaughters, Michelle, Ashley and Kimberly.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Hodges officiating. Burial followed in Poplar Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Marion Lorraine Galloway Harrison

Mrs. Marion Lorraine Galloway Harrison, age 86, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Century Care Center in Century, Fla. She was born in Gasque, Ala. to the late William Galloway and Linnie Nelson Galloway. She graduated from Foley High School. She and her husband had their own trucking and farming businesses. She grew beautiful ferns and plants, and owned and operated Country Plants for several years at her home. There was no flower or plant that she could not grow, and constantly had beautiful blooms in her yard. She was a long time member of Canoe Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Linnie Galloway; sister, Wilhemina Galloway Ryan; her husband, James Leonard Harrison I, and son, James Leonard Harrison, Jr. (Jimmy).

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her sons, Wayne L (Barbara) Harrison and Dale Harrison; eight grandchildren, Jim (Amanda) Harrison, Glendon (Amber) Harrison, Dustin (Emily) Harrison, Lynn (Cooper) Thurber, Chris (Courtney) Harrison, Travis (Stacey) Harrison, Michael Harrison and Lesley Harrison; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home with Rev. Waylon Stuckey, Pastor of Canoe Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 1:30 until service time at 2:30 at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Jim Harrison, Glendon Harrison, Dustin Harrison, Chris Harrison, Travis Harrison and Michael Harrison. Burial will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of all arrangements.

Roger Howard Lindsay

Mr. Roger Howard Lindsay, age 70, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his residence. He was a tool polisher. He was born to the late Thomas Henry and Emma Dean Holden Lindsay.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raleigh Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay is survived by two sons, Scott (Liz) Leatherwood of Mobile, Ala. and Robert Leatherwood of Atmore.

Graveside services were held Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Lindsey Cemetery in Booneville, Ala.

The family received friends Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Sallie Marie Dunsford

Mrs. Sallie Marie Dunsford, age 71, of Century, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. She was born in Pensacola, Fla. to the late Homer and Lorraine Chavers Lawson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew T. (A.T.) Dunsford; daughters, Susan Angela Nall and Glenda Faye Byrd.

Mrs. Dunsford is survived by three sons, Butch (Karen) Nall, Buster (Melinda) Nall and Steven Nall, all of Century; one daughter, Sheryl (Ken) White of Jay, Fla.; two brothers, Gene (Patricia) Lawson of Gulf Port, Miss. and Ray (Gloria Jean) Lawson of Century; one sister, Patsy (Joe) Cobb of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; four Grandchildren, Jacob Lowery, Cody Lowery, Shea Nall, Lea Nall.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Serenity Gardens with Bro. Mitch Herring and Bro Chris Hawkins officiating.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Gayle Alston Hanks

Mrs. Gayle Alston Hanks, age 92, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native and former resident of Mt. Vernon, Ala. and has resided in Atmore for the past eighty-five years. She was a member of the Healing Waters Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Daisye Alston; husband, Edward Hanks, Jr. and brother, Ted Alston, Jr.

Mrs. Hanks is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Loretta Hanks of Ellijay, Ga.; one daughter and son-in-law, Eugenia and Stan Pope of Atmore; five grandchildren, Stephanie Herndon Still, Matthew Dodge, Karen Worden, Keith Maddox and Keith Pope and eight great- grandchildren, Luke Edward Still, Olivia Hope Dodge, Shyla Pope, Aliah Pope, Samantha Pope, Jake Worden, Jayme Worden and Areia Worden.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Daniels officiating. Burial followed at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Mark McLain, Joe Key, Jimmy Key, Jimmy Cowart, Eric Kimbro and John Johnson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Freda Willonese (English) Williamson

Mrs. Freda Willonese (English) Williamson, age 84, a native of Atmore and resident of Orange Beach, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Nettie (Hobbs) English; husband, Lemuel Morgan Williamson and son, Lemuel Philip Williamson.

Mrs. Williamson is survived by her son, Joseph Eugene (Debbie) Williamson of Pensacola, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Cornelia (Robinson) Williamson of Orange Beach; four grandchildren, Kevin (Kathryn) Williamson of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Timothy (Dawn Eastman) Williamson of Sterling, Vir., Amanda (Charles) Formby and Buck (Beka) Williamson, all of Pensacola; five great- grandchildren, Madeline Rose and Lillian Kate Williamson of Tuscaloosa, Remington and Colton Williamson and Macie Grace Formby, all of Pensacola as well as numerous extended family members.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Pine Rest Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to service and burial in Pine Rest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Orange Beach, 28751 Canal Rd., Orange Beach, AL, 36561.

Pine Rest Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Foley, Ala.

Michael Earl Grindle

Rev. Michael Earl Grindle, age 68, long-time resident and minister to the Atmore community, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017. He was the current minister at Presley Street Baptist Church and on staff with Johnson Quimby Funeral Home. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, then continued his education by finishing his undergraduate studies with Mobile College.

He finished his studies in theology with the New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary. Honors and awards cherished by him included Eagle Scout with Palms; member of the Board for Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation by Homestead Hospice for Veterans to the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Rosemary Grindle; sister, Denise Grindle and father and mother-in-law, Doyal and Maud Phillips.

Brother Mike is survived his wife of forty-seven years, Barbara P. Grindle; two brothers, John Grindle (Patricia) and Tommy Grindle (Audrey); sister-in-law, Linda P. Godwin; brother-in-law Larry Phillips (Judy) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday June 27, 2017 at noon from Presley Street Baptist Church with Bro. Don Davis and Bro. John Winters officiating. Interment followed in Mexia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Grindle, Tommy Grindle, Jake Kelly, Doyal Phillips, James Bell, Jerry Pow, Dennis Stripling and Chris Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Presley Street Baptist Church and the Staff of Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Any memorials or contributions should go to Presley Street Baptist Church in Atmore, Ala. Flowers sent in love will also go to Presley Street Baptist Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Earline D. Coleman

Mrs. Earline D. Coleman, age 82, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at her residence. She was retired from NAS Pensacola. She was born in Poarch, Ala. to the late Homer Jack and Nora McGhee Daughtry. She a member of Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a member of the Friendly Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Coleman, Sr.; brother, W.C. Daughtry and brother-in-law, Curtis McGhee.

Mrs. Coleman is survived by four sons, Ralph (Ann) Coleman, Jr of Fairview, Va., Homer (Brenda) Coleman of Huxford, Ala., Kenneth Coleman of Atmore and Doyle Wayne Coleman of Poarch; one daughter, Cathy (Kenneth) Langley of Atmore; two sisters, Pearline McGhee of Poarch and Betty (Leonard) Garlitz of Birmingham, Mich.; a life-long friend, Peggy Norton of Atmore; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Friendly Holiness Church with Bro. Ralph Coleman and Bro. Ray Ward officiating. Interment followed in New Home Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Steven Carpenter, Justin Coleman, Kenny Coleman, Jr., Clayton Coon, Curtis Hayes and Kaweta Coon.

Honorary pallbearers were Terry Ardis, Randall Ward, Toby Pierce and Joel White.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Friendly Holiness Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Brenda Mary Maddox Baccus

Mrs. Brenda Mary Maddox Baccus, age 68, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Monroeville, Ala. She was a homemaker. She was born in Atmore to the late Alto and Dummer Foster Maddox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Delores Findley, Betty Slaughier, Jerry Maddox, Bennie Ray Maddox.

Mrs. Baccus is survived by her husband, Robert Baccus; two sons, Todd (Alicia) Smith of Mobile, Ala., Scottie Smith of Atmore; three daughters. April Caraway of Atmore, Angel (Paul) Caraway of Huxford, Ala., Genise Coleman of Frisco City, Ala.; two brothers: Gene (Carolyn) Maddox of Demopolis, Ala. and Allen Maddox; one sister, Marie Odom; special friends, Bill Plowmen and best friend, Peggy Gentry; fourteen grandchildren, Erin, Brad, Parker, Trenton, Joey, Kandace, Cody, Dakota, Dylan, Holly, Brittany, Brandy, Destiny and Savana; six great-grandchildren, Emmett, Korie, Jamie, Jade, Taylin and Vera; a host of nieces, nephews, neighborhood kids, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joey Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Enon Baptist Cemetery, Enon, Ala.

Active pallbearers will be Tony Wilson, Dakota Caraway, Cody Caraway, Dylan Caraway, Kenny English and Brad Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Boutwell and Gregg Johnson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

Rupard Muldre Murray

Mr. Rupard Muldre Murray, age 97, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 in Century, Fla. He was a native of Moyeville, Ala. and has been a resident of Bluff Springs, Fla. since 1965. He was retired from NAS with thirty-one years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Odom Murray; parents, George and Annie Murray and two sisters, Willie Mae Childress-Burkett and Mildred Mooney.

Mr. Murray is survived by a special cousin, Helen Nemunis a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Willis officiating. Burial followed at Little Escambia Cemetery.

The family recieved friends Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 1 until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Ark Penton, Michael Childress, Jerry Fisher, Robert Burkett, Arthur Burkett and Bill Smith.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.