Atmore, Show your colors!

By MYRNA MONROE

News Staff Writer

I’m in hopes the first thing you noticed as you opened your paper was the single sheet FLAG inside, and then looked at the businesses on the back who supported this project.

Years ago another paper published the same flag and at that time I was taken with the idea, so being the packrat I am, stuck it back for further use. I came across this a couple weeks ago and thought what an ideal time for Atmore to SHOW OUR COLORS.

I invite you to display this flag in your business windows as well as in your home. It will be kind of neat to drive around and see how many of our neighbors have the same feeling we do about being so proud to be an American and are free to “Fly the Flag.”