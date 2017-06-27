New Lions leaders



The Atmore Lions Club installed a new slate of officers and two additions to the club’s board during its June 21 meeting. Shown from left are: Brandy Giger (Lion Tamer); Candace Wooten (1st Vice President); Brooke Marsh (Treasurer); Alex Jones (Outgoing President); Judd Coley (President); Bub Gideons (2nd Vice President); Taylor Helton Lee (Eyesight Committee Chair); Christy Smallwood (Secretary), and Past District Director Ron Mitchell of Saraland, who swore the group in. Not shown are new Board member Robert Hadley, Tail Twister Ross Terry, Director of Membership Shane Hadley and At-Large Board member Richard Maxwell.

News photo by Tom Tschida