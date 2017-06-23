Obituaries for the week of June 28, 2017

Earnest Macks, Jr.

Mr. Earnest Macks, Jr., age 71, of Perdido, Ala., passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at his residence. He was a sheetrock installer most of his life. He was born in Uriah, Ala. to the late Earnest and Bessie Skinner Macks, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia Brown Macks; a daughter, Donna Mooney.

Mr. Macks is survived by his son, David (Becky) Macks of Perdido; two step-sons, David Sullivan of Pensacola, Fla., John (Jennifer) Sullivan of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Deborah (Ricky) Wasdin of McCullough, Ala.; one brother, George (Glenda) Macks of Nokomis, Ala.; two sisters, Jean Vestal and Faye (Ronald) Mosley, all of Atmore, Ala.; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.

Levice Marie Haynie

Mrs. Levice Marie Haynie, age 78, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a technical editor with Civil Service (NAS) Pensacola. She was born to the late EK and Bertha Lambert Bowman in Atmore. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Angus Bowman.

Mrs. Haynie is survived by her husband, Luke Haynie of Atmore; two daughters, Tya (David) Hoftling of S. C. and Mia Evatt of Saraland, Ala.; grandchildren, Letah (Nathan) Bishop and Dorian Stoutamire; one brother, E.K. “Bo” Bowman, Jr. of Homosassa, Fla.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Arnold Hendrix officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Essie Lee Coleman

Mrs. Essie Lee Coleman, age 91, of Bratt, Fla., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Century, Fla. She was in sales with Singer Sewing Company. She born in Bratt to the late William Robert and Addie Bell Cooper Wiggins. She was a member of the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Floyd Coleman; brothers, Leon Wiggins, Buddy Wiggins, Henry Wiggins and Rufus Wiggins; two sisters, Myra Brantley and Dorothy Norris.

Mrs. Coleman is survived by two daughters, Linda Coleman Lee of Lake City, Fla., Karen Coleman (Ben) Leonardi of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Thelma Holley and Glennie Robbin, both of Bratt and Jessie Wiggins of Pensacola, Fla.; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Marlin and Bertha Metzler and Ronald and Harvette Boone.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral

Home Chapel with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Greg Robbins, Brian Robbins, Marvin Wiggins, Darrell Holley, John McCall and Brett Ward.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 23, 2017 from 1:30 until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

Joseph Edward Bowab

Mr. Joseph Edward Bowab, age 28, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017. He was a native and lifelong resident of Madison County, Ala.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Afghanistan and South Korea.

Mr. Bowab is survived by one daughter, Amber Kathryn Bowab; parents, Eddie M. and Cheri F. Bowab; two sisters Sarah Bowab and Mary Bowab.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 11a.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home with the funeral service at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Huntsville Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to IAVA (Iraq Afghanistan Veterans of America).

Berryhill Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Huntsville, Ala

Kathy S. Reid

Mrs. Kathy S. Reid, age 58 of Atmore, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at her home. She was born in Monroe County, Ala. and had been a resident of Atmore for the past six years. She was an EMT Intermediate and a homemaker. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Atmore where she was active in the Ladies Group.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin D. Smith.

Mrs. Reid is survived by her husband, David Ronnie Reid of Atmore; three daughters, Brandy Marie Reid of Excel, Ala., Tiffany (John Richardson) Riley of Mexia, Ala. and Robyn (Marty) Shorter of Brewton, Ala.; her mother, Mary Ann Silcox (Tony) Kervin of the Old Stage Road Community; step-mother, Frances Smith of Monroeville, Ala.; two sisters, Peggy (William) Owens of Excel and Cherry Hurry of Oak Island, N. C.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Thorpe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pilots for Christ, PO Box 707, Monroeville, Ala. 36461.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Annie Belle Hale McGilberry

Mrs. Annie Belle Hale McGilberry, age 87, of Uriah, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile, Ala. She was born and raised in Monroe County, Ala. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She worked as a beautician/cosmetologist for fifty years. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Poarch Creek Indian Tribe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Phronie Colbert Hale; her husband, Norris McGilberry; a brother. Cullen Colbert and a sister Mae Belle Hale.

Mrs. McGilberry is survived by her son, Ollie Hale “Hal” McGilberry and wife Sonja of Daphne, Ala.; her daughter, Phrann Elizabeth Fountain and husband Michael of Uriah and three granddaughters, Michelle, Ashley and Kimberly.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.