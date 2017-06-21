VFW Auxiliary receives national, state recognition

Gayle Johnson, Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary president, and Jenny Hutto, Auxiliary secretary / treasurer, recently attended the State of Alabama’s VFW Convention in Birmingham. During the convention, the Auxiliary received two National Chief of Staff awards, numerous program awards, and Gayle received the Captain of the Team / Auxiliary President of the Year Award.

The Auxiliary received the National Chief of Staff Auxiliary Award for the best use of publicity, i.e. radio, TV, social media, in revitalization of the Auxiliary. Gayle was presented with the National Chief of Staff Member Award for her efforts toward the revitalization of the Auxiliary using the Healthy Auxiliary materials for National Programs.

The Auxiliary has several national programs that they work with each year; each one is designated to assist veterans and their families. The awards and certificates received for these programs were an acknowledgment that the goals and objectives of the organization are being met on the local level.

At the convention banquet on Saturday, June 10, Gayle was also named Captain of the Team / Auxiliary President of the Year. There are over 40 auxiliaries across the state; to receive this award is quite an achievement and is a reflection of Gayle’s leadership, dedication, and love for those who have served and sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“I am truly honored to receive these awards,” Gayle said, “but I did not do it alone. I have dedicated and loyal Auxiliary members who work with me on each and every project. We are a team and as a team we work diligently for our local veterans, their families, and our community. We are blessed to have the support of Mayor Jim Staff and the City of Atmore, local businesses, the surrounding community, and most important of all, the local veterans in our area. Atmore is just a small town in Escambia County, but Escambia County, Alabama is home to the largest veteran population in the area.”

Participating in the awards presentations were State Auxiliary President Sandra Brunton, National Jr. Vice President Sandi Kriebel, and Department Chief of Staff Kathy Rowe.