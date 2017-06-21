United Bank receives 5-Star Rating from BauerFinancial 

United Bank announces it has maintained its 5-Star Superior rating for strength and security from BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. The 5-Star award recognizes United Bank’s financial strength and performance and is based on profitability, capital, level of delinquent loans, charge-offs, repossessed assets and liquidity. The rankings announced are based on the bank’s March 31, 2017 financial results.

BauerFinancial recommends that all financial institutions earn a 4 or 5 star rating. What this rating means for United Bank is that the institution is safe, financially sound and operating well above its regulatory capital requirements. Ratings are based on a scale of zero to five with a five star being the strongest.

Since 1983, BauerFinancial has earned the respect of federal and state regulators as a means of reporting the financial condition of banks. BauerFinancial uses the same analysis to rate all institutions and makes those ratings available for free on its web site.