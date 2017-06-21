Mobile man busted with bogus bill

A Mobile man was arrested recently after he tried to get a local business to change a $100 bill that turned out to be counterfeit.

According to a press release issued last week by Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks, Joseph Brad Fallon, 35, was taken into custody June 10 after city police officers responded to the AT&T Store, 813 North Main Street, in response to a report of a subject being in possession of counterfeit money.

Fallon, who was trying to get the store to change the bogus bill, was still in the store when officers arrived, and Fallon turned over the counterfeit money after a brief interrogation. He was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a forged instrument, second degree.

Brooks said police have learned since the arrest that Fallon may have passed other counterfeit bills. He noted that counterfeit $100 bills have been passed in Bay Minette and other area communities over the past several days and urged clerks and business owners to look closely at any such bills they may receive.

Anyone who suspects that he or she may have received a counterfeit bill is encouraged to call Atmore Police at 251-368-9141.