My name is Holly. I am nine years old, and they tell me I am a Shepherd mix. I am very even-tempered and love kids as well as other pets. I know my commands and would love to show you how well I obey. If you think you would like to give me a fur-ever home, you can come see me at the Atmore / PCI Animal Shelter on Cindebran Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

News photo by Missie Tschida