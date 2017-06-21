Karrick attends Tennessee DKG convention



Nancy Karrick, Alabama State President of Delta Kappa Gamma, attended the Tennessee state convention June 1-3, 2017, at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Two of her good friends, Elaine Alexander and Beverly Hall, were being installed as president and first vice president of Tennessee’s Delta Kappa Gamma. While at the convention, Nancy also presented two workshops for the Tennessee members. Pictured are, from left, Tennessee’s new president Elaine Alexander, Alabama president Nancy Karrick, and Tennessee 1st vice president Beverly Hall.