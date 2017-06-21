BOE approves Out-of-District agreement

At the June 15 meeting, the Escambia County Board of Education approved the proposed Out-of-District Agreement giving the requirements for students coming into the district from outside the attendance zones for the Escambia County Ala. school system.

In the past, the Escambia County school superintendent has been required to issue a letter of release from the district for students enrolling in other school districts.

This year, Superintendent John Knott recommended that other superintendents be required to do the same for students attending Escambia County from outside the district.

This helps all districts concerned monitor the student’s enrollment in school.

Following is an excerpt from the agreement:

For out-of-district enrollment and attendance to continue during the school year in the Escambia County School System, parents or guardians and their children must agree and adhere to the following attendance stipulations:

● The Superintendent of the student’s current school system must write a letter of release before the student will be considered for enrollment in Escambia County.

● Parents or legal guardians must provide transportation for their child to and from school.

● Parents or legal guardians and their child must cooperate with the school’s principal and faculty/staff and they must abide by the district’s Code of Student Conduct and all school board policies.

● An Out-of-District Agreement must be completed each school year. Students will not be automatically enrolled for the next school year.

● Enrollment of an out-of-district student may be terminated at any time during the school year by the principal for good cause including, but not limited to, violations of the Code of Student Conduct or falsifying residency or other information.

The board approved FY2017 Budget Amendment #1 which included an additional $656,000 for the Escambia County High School auditorium. The cost for the renovation of the auditorium and lobby is now at $2.3 million.

Chief School Financial Officer Julie Madden presented the monthly financial statement for May 2017. The fund balance is $13.15 million with 4.18 months reserve.

In other business, the board,

1. voted to reinstate one sick leave day to Ronda Hoffman, teacher, Escambia County Middle School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective April 21, 2017

2. voted to grant up to, but not more than, 90 days on-the-job injury to Kimberly Gibson, teacher, Flomaton High School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective March 3, 2017

3. voted to reinstate one sick leave day to DeAnna Ross, counselor, Huxford Elementary School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective March 23, 2017

4. voted to reinstate three sick leave days to Susan Kirk, counselor, Flomaton Elementary School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective May 4, 5, and 19, 2017

5. voted to grant up to, but not more than, 90 days on-the-job injury to Joann Boatwright, 7-hour lunchroom worker, A.C. Moore Elementary School, effective March 16, 2017

6. voted to reinstate one-half sick leave day to Sara Chavers, library media specialist, Escambia County Middle School, due to an on-the-job injury, effective April 27, 2017

Personnel recommendations

The board voted to approve the following personnel recommendations by Superintendent Knott.

Resignation

1. Tracey Ward, 7-hour custodian, W.S. Neal Elementary School, effective June 8, 2017

2. Michelle Wright, Special Education teacher, Location to Be Assigned, effective June 8, 2017

3. Daniel Polon, teacher, W.S. Neal High School, effective May 31, 2017

4. Sharon Rose, bus driver, 21st Century Community Learning Center Summer Program, Atmore Bus Shop, effective June 5, 2017

5. Emily Rankin, teacher, Escambia County Middle School, effective June 13, 2017

6. Jonathan Cross, teacher, Escambia County Middle School, effective June 13, 2017

7. Rhett Tranchina, teacher, Escambia County High School, effective June 15, 2017

Retirement

1. Cal Abner, 7-hour custodian, A.C. Moore Elementary School, effective July 1, 2017

2. Mattie Boggan, 7-hour custodian, Escambia County High School, effective August 1, 2017

Transfer

1. LaShelby James, 6-hour lunchroom worker, W.S. Neal High School, to 6-hour lunchroom worker, Flomaton Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Amy Roberson)

2. Lora Matheny, teacher, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, to teacher, Huxford Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Gail Bell)

3. Guy Mims, Spanish teacher, Escambia County High School and Escambia County Middle School, to Spanish teacher, Escambia County High School and Flomaton High School, effective August 4, 2017

Employment

1. Mary Powers, bus driver, Atmore Bus Shop, effective August 8, 2017

2. Melissa Beech, Special Education teacher, Escambia County High School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Caleb Palmer)

3. Christine Lewis, Speech Language Pathologist, A.C. Moore Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Erica Poindexter)

4. Brandon Stophel, 7-hour custodian, Escambia County High School, effective August 1, 2017 (replacing Kenneth Bright)

5. Andrew Luker, teacher, W.S. Neal High School, effective May 15, 2017

6. Nanci Kent, bus driver, 21st Century Community Learning Center Summer Program, Atmore Bus Shop, effective June 5, 2017

7. Kimberly Collins-Bright, teacher, Title I Summer Program, W.S. Neal Elementary School, effective June 5, 2017

8. Janet Davis, teacher, Title I Summer Program, W.S. Neal Elementary School, effective June 5, 2017

9. Rita Jones, substitute CNP manager, CNP Summer Feeding Program, Escambia County High School, effective June 1, 2017

10. Kristal Wardrop, board secretary, Brewton Central Office, effective July 1, 2017 (replacing Teresa Armstrong)

11. Candice Roberson, band director, Flomaton High School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Josh Cockrell)

12. Kristan Wasdin, teacher, Escambia County Middle School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Mavis Caster)

13. Allison Brooks, teacher, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Pamela Hester)

14. Chakema Jackson, ARI Reading Coach, A.C. Moore Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (Replacing Debbie Hester)

15. Sydney Bell, teacher, Flomaton Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Joanna Varner)

Employment change

1. Sue Beasley, Job Specialist, 7 hours per day / 222-day contract, Escambia Career Readiness Center, to Job Specialist (Pre-Employment Transition Specialist), 8 hours per day / 202-day contract, Escambia Career Readiness Center, effective August 1, 2017

2. Leah Vickery, Teacher, Flomaton Elementary School, to P.E. Teacher, Flomaton Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (Replacing Tansey Espey)

Temporary employment

1. Floyd Wilson, temporary part-time custodian, Atmore Central Office, effective June 15, 2017 (10 hours per month @ $9.42 per hour)

Rehires

1. Ashley Knowles, English/language arts teacher, Escambia County High School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Toni Rogers)

2. Gary Kevin Knowles, science teacher, Escambia County Middle School, effective August 4, 2017

3. Curtis Hixon, math teacher, Escambia County Middle School, effective August 4, 2017

4. Michelle Uriegas, Special Education teacher, Escambia County Middle School, effective August 4, 2017

5. Ryan McGraw, teacher, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 4, 2017 (replacing Lisa McLaughlin)