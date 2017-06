The bench pictured here was donated to the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 in Atmore. Appropriately, the bench is constructed with a U.S. flag theme. Shown are, from left, Glenda Chancy, Auxiliary secretary-treasurer; Aubrey Stanley, Legion representative; Mary Stanley, Auxiliary president; and Elaine Swilley, Auxiliary chaplain.