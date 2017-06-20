Obituaries for the week of June 21, 2017

Luvern Passmore

Mrs. Luvern Passmore, age 105, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Brewton, Ala. and a longtime resident of Pensacola. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sergeant Melton Passmore and seven brothers, Marshall, Raymond, Juber, Edward, Aaron, Roger and Amond Steele.

Mrs. Passmore is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Violeta Passmore of Grove Hill, Ala.; two grandsons, Robert and Schon Passmore of Jackson, Ala. and Richard Passmore of Grove Hill; two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Shawn Claxton and Ethan and Katrina Passmore, all of Jackson; two great-great grandchildren, Addie and Anna Claxton of Jackson and four brothers, Cleveland Steele of Panama City, Fla., Artis Steele of Pensacola, Norman O. Steele of Molino, Fla. and Benny Earl Steele of McCullough, Ala.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, June 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Arthur Lee “Sonny Boy” Brooks

Mr. Arthur Lee “Sonny Boy” Brooks, age 71, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late I.C. and Emma Montgomery Brooks Montgomery. He attended school in Escambia County. His love of cooking helped him work as a hotel portal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward Charles Brooks.

Mr. Brooks is survived by two brothers, Larry Brooks and Anthony Brooks, both of Long Island, N.Y.; three sisters, Lucille Taylor, Barbara (Jimmy) Brooks and Dorothy Brooks, all of Loxley, Ala. along with numerous other family members.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Christian Memorial Funeral Home with Apostle Marcus Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Sparta Hill Cemetery, Evergreen. Ala.

Pallbearers and flower bearers were his family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.

Mickey Diane Nichols Roley

Mrs. Mickey Diane Nichols Roley, age 62, of Bratt, Fla. passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was born in Brewton, Ala. to the late Chester and Cora Lee Nelson Nichols. She worked in the Bratt Elementary School Cafeteria then later at Bratt-Davisville Water System.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Sammy Nichols.

Mrs. Roley is survived by her husband, Jim Roley of Bratt, Fla.; two sons, John (Charlotte) Roley of Bratt and Kenneth (Sherry) Roley of Davisville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Tyler Roley and Savannah Roley; one brother, Dennis (Tammy) Nichols and two half-sisters, Lisa Lee of Flomaton, Ala. and Suzie Nichols of Century, Fla.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Godwin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Tyrone Maxwell

Mr. Tyrone Maxwell, age 53, of Evergreen, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Evergreen Medical Center Hospital. He was born in Conecuh County to the late Willie Gene Payne and Johnetta Maxwell Lee. He worked construction as a brick layer and also in landscape work.

Mr. Maxwell is survived by four devoted daughters, Johnetta (Curtis Hall) Lett, Taryn Lett, Tiffany Lett, Tyesha Lett and son, Tyrone Maxwell, Jr.; Deloise Lett, mother of his children; seven grandchildren, Jamia, Anton, Jess, ZyAsia, Tyrone, Jamirah and Kamron; seven sisters, Debra, Cellestine and Alfreda, all of Evergreen, Brenda, Jeanette, Louise and Sharon, all of New York and seven brothers, Frank and Terry, both from Evergreen, Gable from Mobile, Ala., Larry James and gray, all of New York and Tony from Florida; special friend, Sherry Hicks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt, Lillie Bell Dice.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Milledgeville A.M.E. Zion church with Rev. Jeffery L. Davis officiating. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Evergreen.

Honorary pallbearers were Tyrone Maxwell, Jr., Christ Maxwell, Adam Lett, Bryant Wilmer, Terry Maxwell ad Michael Mitchell.

Flower bearers were his family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral home in charge of all arrangements.

Eleanor Daniel Bell

Mrs. Eleanor Daniel Bell, age 87, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Robertsdale, Ala. She was a real estate broker and insurance agent. She owned and operated Fern Bell Agency and Real Estate. She was born in Monroeville, Ala. to the late Hurdis Leon and Bessie Eleanor Mims Daniel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fern Bell, Jr. and a son, Monty Daniel Bell.

Mrs. Bell is survived by two sons, Jeff Edward (Tammy) Bell of Enterprise, Ala., Mark Cullen Bell of Atmore; one daughter, Sharron Bell (Donald) Bullard of Atmore; two brothers, John Daniel of Mobile, Ala. and Raymond (Paula) Daniel of Atmore; two sisters, Dorothy Crawford of Huntsville, Ala. and Margaret (Jerald) Jaye of Ono Island, Fla.; grandchildren, Robert Corey Loop, Joshawa Bell, Justin Bell, Katherine Bell, Jeff Edward Bell II, Nathan Bell and Remington Bell; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends; special friend, Mrs. Eva and other Robertsdale Nursing Home residents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, Inc in charge of all arrangements.

James Lee “Collise” Knight

Mr. James Lee “Collise” Knight, of Atmore (Freemanville Community), Ala. passed away June 16, 2017, his 79th birthday, at Atmore Nursing Care Center.

He was a native and longtime resident of Atmore. He worked in farming and attended the Freemanville School. He was a member of Mt. Gillead Missionary Baptist Church in Freemanville.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Knight; two brothers, John T. Knight, Jr. and Monarch Knight.

Mr. Knight is survived by his mother, Ella Mae Knight of Atmore; one daughter, Tawanna Knight of Chicago, Ill.; one son, Melvin Knight of Chicago; one brother, Robert (Doris) Knight of Atmore; special friend, Marsha English of Atmore; one grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Gillead Baptist Missionary Baptist Church – Freemanville with Rev. Alfonzia Williams, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Pierce – Rabb Cemetery (Freemanville).

Turner Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of all arrangements.

Ernest Macks, Jr.

The family of Mr. Ernest Macks, Sr. will receive friends Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Levice Marie Haynie

Funeral services for Mrs. Levice Marie Haynie will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.