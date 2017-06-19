Obituaries for the week of June 21, 2017

Luvern Passmore

Mrs. Luvern Passmore, age 105, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 in Pensacola, Fla. She was a native of Brewton, Ala. and a longtime resident of Pensacola. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sergeant Melton Passmore and seven brothers, Marshall, Raymond, Juber, Edward, Aaron, Roger and Amond Steele.

Mrs. Passmore is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Violeta Passmore of Grove Hill, Ala.; two grandsons, Robert and Schon Passmore of Jackson, Ala. and Richard Passmore of Grove Hill; two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Shawn Claxton and Ethan and Katrina Passmore, all of Jackson; two great-great grandchildren, Addie and Anna Claxton of Jackson and four brothers, Cleveland Steele of Panama City, Fla., Artis Steele of Pensacola, Norman O. Steele of Molino, Fla. and Benny Earl Steele of McCullough, Ala.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Passmore officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, June 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Arthur Lee “Sonny Boy” Brooks

Mr. Arthur Lee “Sonny Boy” Brooks, age 71, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late I.C. and Emma Montgomery Brooks Montgomery. He attended school in Escambia County. His love of cooking helped him work as a hotel portal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward Charles Brooks.

Mr. Brooks is survived by two brothers, Larry Brooks and Anthony Brooks, both of Long Island, N.Y.; three sisters, Lucille Taylor, Barbara (Jimmy) Brooks and Dorothy Brooks, all of Loxley, Ala. along with numerous other family members.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Christian Memorial Funeral Home with Apostle Marcus Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Sparta Hill Cemetery, Evergreen. Ala.

Pallbearers and flower bearers were his family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.