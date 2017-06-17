Obituaries for the week of June 14, 2017

Maxie Lee Presley, Jr.

Mr. Maxie Lee Presley, Jr., age 70, of the Flat Creek Community, passed away at his Samson residence Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

He was born, to the late Maxie Lee Presley, Sr. and Marie Riley Presley. He was a member of the Samson Church of Christ. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.He graduated from White’s Ferry Road School of Biblical Studies in West Monroe, La. He preached in Robertsdale, Ala., West Virginia, Atmore, Ala., Pensacola and Ensley, Fla. and Raceland, La. He also worked security at the Pensacola Airport. He loved the outdoors and was very athletic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Presley.

Mr. Presley is survived by his sister, Rhonda Burtnett and husband, Bob of Cantonment, Fla.; four daughters, Leigh Anne Presley, Heather Joy Ellsworth (Bryan), Hannah Ruth Lara (Randy) and Lori Beth Walker (Josh) and twelve grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore with Bob Burtnett, officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of arrangements.

Frances Legge Moore

Mrs. Frances “Mommie” Legge Moore, age 97, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

She was born to the late Ira Francis Legge and Edna Hill Legge of Sardis, Miss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven of her eight siblings; her husband of forty-eight years, Dr. Ben J. Moore of Batesville, Miss. and her son, Robert (Bobby) Warren Moore of Sardis.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her son, Dr. Ira Harrison (Harry) Moore and his wife Joanne of Austin, formally of Atmore, Ala.; grandchildren, Alison Moore English (Doug) of Douglasville, Ga., Lauren Moore Brownfield (Matthew) and Emily Moore, all of Austin, Sarah Moore Lee (Rob) of Katy, Texas, Owen Moore (Mary Catherine) of Hoover, Ala., Melissa Moore of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; daughter-in-law Caroline Moore of Sardis; grandchildren, Robert Moore, Ginnie Moore, both of Southhaven, Texas, Julie Moore of Victoria, Texas, Lee Moore of Sardis, J.P. Moore (Jamie) of Senatobia, Miss.; one brother, Ray Legge (Jean) of Sardis and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but burial will be in Batesville.

Silas Steven Sinclair

Mr. Silas Steven Sinclair, age 59, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and former resident of Loxley, Ala. and has resided in Atmore for the past thirty years. He was a member of the Atmore Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty Jean Sinclair and a brother, Clay Morgan.

Mr. Sinclair is survived by his wife, Clara E. Copeland of Atmore; two sons, Steven Sinclair of Atmore and Leon Sinclair of Loxley; two daughters, Brittany Sinclair of Loxley and Christina (Kenneth) Townson of Brewton, Ala.; one brother, Tony Sinclair of Miss.; one sister, Bettina Simoneaux of Baker, La.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family received friends Monday, June 10, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

C.W. “Pete” Helton

Mr. C.W. “Pete” Helton, age 88, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Bay Minette, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Robinsonville, Ala. He was a member Robinsonville Baptist Church and Brooks Memorial Baptist Church serving as Sunday school teacher for sixty years; was an ordained Deacon; president of Cattleman’s Association; active in Farm Bureau and Atmore Trucker’s Association. He was owner of Snappy Car Wash and Laundry for thirty plus years and a farmer for most of his life. In the military he received the Medal for Good Conduct, two medals for Courage and Dependability, medal for Sharp Shooter for a 45 caliber, Tank Weapons & Expert Gunner Medal and the Tank Medal for the 86th Tank Division.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fonnie Martin Helton and Junie Etta Bell Helton; first wife, Ruby Earline Helton; one sister, Ima Crawford and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Helton.

Mr. Helton is survived by his wife, Barbara R. Helton of Robinsonville; four sons, Alan Helton, Roger (Beverly) Helton and Desmond Linam, all of Atmore, Ala. and Osborn (Kathy) Linam of Spanish Fort, Ala.; two daughters, Linda (Billy) Farr and Dawn (Tim) Turner, all of Atmore; two brothers, Dr. Kendrel (Nancy) Helton of Huntsville, Ala. and Clyde (Gladys) Helton of Robinsonville; two sisters, Leople Peacock and Nelda Jernigan, both of Montgomery, Ala.; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Heard officiating. Burial followed at Robinsonville Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, June 12, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Brandon Whitehead, Dustin Helton, Nolan Linam, Nate Turner, Craig Helton, Cody Helton and Trent Linam.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Gladys Burrell Smith Salter

Mrs. Gladys Burrell Smith Salter, age 87, of Woodmere Drive, Brewton, Ala., passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 at a local hospital after a brief illness. She was a native of Mexia, Ala. and resident of Monroe County, Ala. before moving to Brewton. She retired from Vanity Fair, was Owner/Operator of the original Oaks Café. She was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Vena Smith and husband, Charlie W. Salter.

Mrs. Salter is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Najor of Brewton; sister; Betty Burch of Lenox, Ala.; brother, Melvin Smith of Thomasville, Ala.; grandson, Lew Najor; four great grandchildren, Alex (Eathan) Najor Gatwood, Jake Najor, Kate Najor; two great-great grandchildren, Grayson and Payton and numerous nephews and nieces.

Graveside services were held Monday, June 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Brewton with Rev. Cleveland Brown officiating. Interment followed in Union Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, June 12, 2017 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Brewton.

Williams Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Paul Clark Stevanus

Mr. Paul Clark Stevanus, age 92, former resident of Atmore, Ala. and Byrneville, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Newport News, Va. He was born in Ontario, Canada. During his working years he mowed and baled small square bales of hay with the help of many youth in his community.

He was a member of Byrneville Mennonite Church and attended faithfully for sixty plus years until he moved to Virginia. He had resided with his nephew, Howie, in Newport for the past three-plus years due to failing health.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Byrneville Mennonite Church, 2360 Hwy. 4 West, Century, Fla. Burial of ashes will be in Freemanville Community Cemetery, north of Atmore, Ala.

William Kyle Burns

Mr. Kyle Burns, age 40, of Brookhaven, Miss., passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. He was born in Brookhaven to Clyde Edward Burns and Judith Gail McGraw Burns. He was a sports fan, spending his free time enjoying football, softball, hunting, and fishing. He worked as a Supervisor in the construction industry.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, “PawPaw” Charles E. McGraw and Irene Bales Daughdrill and one uncle, Charles Larry McGraw.

Mr. Burns is survived by his wife, Tammy Eady Burns; son, Hayden Kyle Burns; step-son, Colt Morris (Michelle); daughters, Ashlyn Michelle Burns, Chloe Taylor Burns; parents; brothers, Kennon Burns (Sydney), Kody Burns (Brandy), Konley Burns (Cacey); his sister, Kelsey Gerald (Tim); four grandchildren, Mia Morris, Abranda Morris, Colton Morris, and Hamp Morris as well as other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 12, 2017 10 a.m., at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven, with burial following at 4 p.m., in Perdido, Ala., at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Riverwood Family.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC, Atmore, Ala.

Savannah Lee Daughtry

Ms. Savannah Lee Daughtry, age 69, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. She was a member of Poarch Band of Creek Indians, devout Christian and loved and helped raise lots of children, even though she had none of her own. She loved to fish and travel. She was a member of the Friendly Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hawk and Ella Daughtry; two brothers, Obie Lee Daughtry and D.C. Daughtry; four sisters, Bernice Qualls, Vernell Aplin, Luverne Ward and Charlotte Reed.

Ms. Daughtry is survived by nine nieces, Kay, Tena, Juanita, Phylis, Tracy, Shanna, Jennifer, Tawana and Dana; seven nephews, Dale, Ray, Douglas, Randall, Carl, Kendall and Derrick and one sister-in-law, Ernestine Daughtry.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Friendly Holiness Church with Rev. Ray Ward, Rev. Dale Aplin and Rev. David Bryars officiating. Burial followed at New Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6 p.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Friendly Holiness Church.

Pallbearers were her nephews, Randall Ward, Carl Ward, Kendall Reed, Douglas Daughtry, Derrick McDuffie and Heath Bryars.

Honorary pallbearers will be Trenton Daughtry, Trevor Daughtry, Brian Richard and Steven Aplin.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Lee Finney, Sr.

Deacon Lee Finney, Sr., age 96, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017. He was born to the late Payton Finney, Sr. and Mattie Phillips Finney. He was educated at the Camden Academy in Wilcox County. He was employed for more than 10 years with the First Baptist Church of Atmore and more than 30 years with Standard Furniture in Bay Minette, Ala. He was a devoted member of the Second Mt. Triumph Baptist Church for more than 60 years and served well as Deacon.

He was preceded by his parents and grandparents; a loving wife of 65 years, Mary Alice Lymon-Finney; daughter, Latedra Finney; grandson, Barrett Finney, Sr.; granddaughter, Tiffany Anderson; brother, Payton Finney, Jr.; and sister, Minnie Link.

Deacon Finney is survived by three daughters, Rebeca (Austin) Thomspon, Patricia (Frank) Burks, both of Atmore and Rachelle Garrett of Union City, Ga.; five sons, Charles Finney, Glenn () Sharon) Finney, both of Akron, Ohio, Lee Finney of Atmore, Michael (Bertha) Finney of Montgomery, Ala. and Pastor James (Edrina) Brown of Pensacola, Fla.; three sister, Bernice Robinson of Los Angeles Calif., Sadie (Ezell) Smith, Nettie P. Finney and Elnora (Otha) Everage of Akron; three brothers: Alexander Finney, Paul (Susie) Finney and Roy (Barbara) Finney, all of Akron; thirty-eight grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren and six great- great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Bishop Albert (Thelma) Lymon of Detroit, Mich.; two sisters-in-law: Clara Rudolph of Detroit and Delois (Ellis) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two special friends, Theodore White, Sr. and Arthur Dailey; a host nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 15, 2017 at noon at Second Mt. Triumph Baptist Church with Rev. Joe L. Hayes, Pastor and Eulogist.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Charles Washington

Mr. Charles Washington, resident of Brewton, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Irma H. Beech

Mrs. Irma H. Beech, age 97, of Huxford, Ala., passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. She was born in Richton, Miss. to the late Samuel M. and Sophia Robertson Hartley. She was a member of Huxford Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parent; husband, William “Putt” Beech; sons, William “Mack” Beech and Ray Marshall; two brothers, Glenn A. Hartley, Sr. and James A. Hartley; one sister, Laverle Lea.

Mrs. Beech is survived by one daughter, Quita Kimbrough of Montgomery, Ala.; eight grandchildren; eight nieces and five nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Boyd officiating.

Active pallbearers were Daniel Ellison, Sean Bonner, Mark Helton, Albert Hartley, Sam Hartley, and Robert Hartley.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.