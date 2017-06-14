Volunteers needed for Atmore Habitat project

Escambia County Habitat for Humanity is making plans for demo work on a home renovation planned in Atmore.

With extensive remodeling planned for the Craig Street home, volunteers are needed to help gut the house in preparation for renovations.

If you are interested in volunteering for this project, please contact the Escambia County Habitat for Humanity to discuss guidelines and requirements for volunteers. All volunteers will need to be at least 16 years old and willing to sign a safety waiver in order to participate. A specific date for the demo will be determined by the number of volunteers who sign up for the project.

For details or to sign up to volunteer, contact HFH in Brewton at 251-867-0095. If no answer, leave name, number and mailing information in order to receive the volunteer application.