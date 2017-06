I’m Dixie, and I’m looking for my fur-ever home. I’m a two-year-old pointer mix that loves to play, but I can get a little rambunctious, so I’m not great with really little kids. I need a home in the country because I’m a talented fence-climber. I get along great with other fur babies. You can come see me at the Atmore / PCI Animal Shelter on Cindebran Drive, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

News photo by Tom Tschida