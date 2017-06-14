Nursing students graduate at CACC

The Woodfin Patterson Auditorium in Brewton was the setting on May 9 for a Nursing Pinning Ceremony for 28 graduates of the Nursing Program at Coastal Alabama Community College.

Graduates represented the Standard Track Nursing Program (RN) and the Career Mobile Track Nursing Program (LPN to RN).

Special honorees for the RN Program were Valedictorian Samantha Taylor and Salutatorian Shelby Thomas. For the LPN Program, special honorees were Valedictorian Susan Helton and Salutatorians Dana Richardson, Jasma Dortch, and Kelli Moon.

Nursing graduates from Atmore are Paige Allen, Brandy Dunlap, Jordan Fountain, Susan Helton, and Destinee Thompson.