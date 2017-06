Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for May. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.

FSE = Food Service Establishment

Subway # 18898 (F), Flomaton Blvd., Flomaton, 84, FSE

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Atmore, 86, FSE

Lil Angels Infants and Toddlers, Medical Park Drive, Atmore, 88, daycare food service

Sweet Treats Boutique, Atmore, 89, FSE

McDonalds, Hwy. 113, Flomaton, 90, FSE

Lil’ Angels Development Center, Filmore Drive, Atmore, 91, daycare food service

Little Caesars, Atmore, 91, FSE

Freemanville Head Start, Atmore, 92, daycare food service

Fastlane Convenience Store, Jack Springs Road, Atmore, 92, FSE

Davids Catfish House (A), Atmore, 94, FSE

Hardee’s (F) # 1379, Hwy. 31, Flomaton, 95, FSE

Pizza Hut # 2074 (A), Atmore, 95, FSE

McDonalds #33548, Hwy. 21, Atmore, 95, FSE

Brewton Head Start, Brewton, 96, daycare food service

Escambia Academy, Atmore, 96, school lunchroom – private

Dean’s Northside Grill, Atmore, 96, FSE

Brewton Elementary School, Brewton, 96, school lunchroom – public

Anchor Café, Atmore, 96, FSE

Burger King (A), Atmore, 97, FSE

Brewton Middle School, Brewton, 97, school lunchroom – public

Baker’s Service Station, Atmore, 97, limited food

Huxford Elementary School, Huxford, 98, school lunchroom – public

Rachel Patterson Elementary School, Atmore, 98, school lunchroom – public

Joe’s Grocery, Atmore, 98, FSE

Walmart #7247 (Deli), Atmore, 98, FSE

A.C. Moore Elementary, Atmore, 99, school lunchroom – public

Escambia County High School, Atmore, 99, school lunchroom – public

Flomaton High School, Flomaton, 99, school lunchroom – public

Pollard McCall Jr. High School, Brewton, 99, school lunchroom – public

W. S. Neal Elementary School, East Brewton, 99, school lunchroom – public

Walmart #7247 (Retail /Produce), Atmore, 99, retail food store

Kona Ice Pensacola North (#2), Pace, 99, mobile food service

Escambia County Middle School, Atmore, 100, school lunchroom – public

W. S. Neal Middle School, East Brewton, 100, school lunchroom – public

W. S. Neal High School, East Brewton, 100, school lunchroom – public

Kona Ice Pensacola North (#1), Pace, 100, mobile food service