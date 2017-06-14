Enjoy a concert, get information on OCC

If you wonder about the shoeboxes you pack for Operation Christmas Child, you have an opportunity to learn more about the program this Thursday evening.

An Operation Christmas Child free informational concert will be held Thursday, June 15, at the Hampton Inn Conference Room located at exit 57 on I-65. It will begin at 7 p.m., with Dan and Fern Utz singing.

Mary Jane Schrock, just recently returned from Rwanda, will share how God is using the shoeboxes to share God’s love and message in less developed countries around the world. Schrock is an area coordinator for Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child.