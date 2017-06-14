CACC releases honors lists

Coastal Alabama Community College’s Brewton and Atmore campuses have released the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester.

President’s List

Requirements for inclusion on the President’s List are a semester grade point average of 4.0 and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.

Atmore students named to this list are as follows:

Madelyn Boatwright, Jerame Conn, Jessica Glick, Caleb Hochstetler, Dreon Johnson, Nathan Jurjevich, James Sizemore.

Dean’s List

Requirements for inclusion on the Dean’s List are a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and below 4.0 and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.

Atmore students named to this list are as follows:

Cynthia Dinc, Lanae Johnson, Dakota Madison, Paige Martin, Pamela Richardson.