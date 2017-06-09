Obituaries for the week of June 14, 2017

Maxie Lee Presley, Jr.

Mr. Maxie Lee Presley, Jr., age 70, of the Flat Creek Community, passed away at his Samson residence Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

He was born, to the late Maxie Lee Presley, Sr. and Marie Riley Presley. He was a member of the Samson Church of Christ. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.He graduated from White’s Ferry Road School of Biblical Studies in West Monroe, La. He preached in Robertsdale, Ala., West Virginia, Atmore, Ala., Pensacola and Ensley, Fla. and Raceland, La. He also worked security at the Pensacola Airport. He loved the outdoors and was very athletic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Presley.

Mr. Presley is survived by his sister, Rhonda Burtnett and husband, Bob of Cantonment, Fla.; four daughters, Leigh Anne Presley, Heather Joy Ellsworth (Bryan), Hannah Ruth Lara (Randy) and Lori Beth Walker (Josh) and twelve grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore with Bob Burtnett, officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of arrangements.

Frances Legge Moore

Mrs. Frances “Mommie” Legge Moore, age 97, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

She was born to the late Ira Francis Legge and Edna Hill Legge of Sardis, Miss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven of her eight siblings; her husband of forty-eight years, Dr. Ben J. Moore of Batesville, Miss. and her son, Robert (Bobby) Warren Moore of Sardis.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her son, Dr. Ira Harrison (Harry) Moore and his wife Joanne of Austin, formally of Atmore, Ala.; grandchildren, Alison Moore English (Doug) of Douglasville, Ga., Lauren Moore Brownfield (Matthew) and Emily Moore, all of Austin, Sarah Moore Lee (Rob) of Katy, Texas, Owen Moore (Mary Catherine) of Hoover, Ala., Melissa Moore of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; daughter-in-law Caroline Moore of Sardis; grandchildren, Robert Moore, Ginnie Moore, both of Southhaven, Texas, Julie Moore of Victoria, Texas, Lee Moore of Sardis, J.P. Moore (Jamie) of Senatobia, Miss.; one brother, Ray Legge (Jean) of Sardis and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but burial will be in Batesville.

Silas Steven Sinclair

Mr. Silas Steven Sinclair, age 59, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and former resident of Loxley, Ala. and has resided in Atmore for the past thirty years. He was a member of the Atmore Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty Jean Sinclair and a brother, Clay Morgan.

Mr. Sinclair is survived by his wife, Clara E. Copeland of Atmore; two sons, Steven Sinclair of Atmore and Leon Sinclair of Loxley; two daughters, Brittany Sinclair of Loxley and Christina (Kenneth) Townson of Brewton, Ala.; one brother, Tony Sinclair of Miss.; one sister, Bettina Simoneaux of Baker, La.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.