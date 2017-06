The Pride of Atmore Committee selected Bob and Meg Jones’ yard on Kimberly Drive as the June Yard of the Month. Lilies and hydrangeas abound thanks to Meg’s green thumb. Shown at left are committee members, from left, Tom Tschida, Bub Gideons, Sandy Helton (back), and Myrna Monroe. At right is Reese Jones, standing in for her grandparents.