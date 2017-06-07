Screen in the Strand

United Bank’s Screen on the Green was moved indoors Friday evening, June 2, for the showing of Moana. Originally planned for Heritage Park, the venue was changed to the Strand Theater due to the threat of inclement weather.

UB personnel had plenty of popcorn and soft drinks on hand for the 120 or so who attended.

Atmore Area YMCA board members and volunteers grilled and wrapped sausage, hot dogs and hamburgers in the parking lot behind the American Legion building and transported food to the theater.

United Bank made a donation to the Save the Strand Committee for use of the theater. Several committee members stopped by for the presentation.