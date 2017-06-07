Rigbys celebrating 50th anniversary

“Grow old with me, the best is yet to be.”

On June 9, 1967, Ron and Suzanne Rigby said “I do” and after 50 years, they say, “We still do.”

Thanking God for a lifetime of blessings with friends and family to share in and help make memories to live forever in their hearts and minds, they invite friends and relatives to join them as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a casual reception Saturday, June 10, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Bratt Assembly of God fellowship hall.

They request no gifts, please.