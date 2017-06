Perdido Elementary recognizes student achievement

Perdido Elementary recently held their Awards Day to recognize those students who made the A, A/B honor roll, and who received Citizenship Awards for the school year.

First grade: Gavin Brandt, Emma Etheridge, Betti Rose Fajardo, Addison Gordon, Easton Harville, Brennan Parker, Brianna Peebles, Trey Davis, Isabella Glenn, Brad Harris, Holden Presley, Tristen Kirksey, Mary Blake Drinkard, Addison Hadley, Myles Hadley, Kaligan Larkin, Clayton Paul, Carmen Jones, Jackson Lambert, Elin Paul, Cameron Miller, James O’Neal, Corey Jarmen, Paisley Burger, Chloe Gatlin, Bella Hadley, Sarah Little, Trinity Moorer, Maison Long, Wyatt Parker, Cole Smith, Declan Troyer, Gabe Stamps, and Layla Smith.

Second grade: Cody Gardner, Meadow Stidham, Natalee Wallace, Lilly Joiner, Hunter Hadley, Skylin Hadley, MacKenzie Hadley, Sadie Wiggins, Chloe Hadley, Kaleb Jarman, Bailian Allen, Trinity Coleman, Laine Hicks, Marleigh Miller, Hunter Smith, Chloe Lawley, Noah Cale, Dean Snow, Brice Wasdin, Blakelyn Gates, Ava Duff, Kaden Lassiter, and Jremiah Powell

Third grade: Hayden Drew, Asher Catrett, Abigail Coleman, Gavin Garner, Daniel Hughes, Damien Sanderson, Kale Kizer, Trista Peacock, Brycen Stewart, Savannah Stewart, Tiffany Stewart, Mitchell Tuberville, Mylan Tuberville, Cooper Nix, Zoe’ Brandt, Brylin Etheridge, Carley New, Riley Brinkman, Auburne Brooks, Braydon Bryars, Zachary Graham, Carley Johnson, and Autumn Thomas.

Fourth grade: Haze Conway, Kam Drinkard, Emma Hadley, Summerlyn Hyatt, Nathan Reid, Hayley Powell, Braylin Stidham, Emma Claire Simpson, Andi McKissack, Shyanna Brown, Justin Hicks, Colton Wiggins, Hope Bates, Gracie Clark, Sidra Brown, Taylor Robertson, Brooklyn Vinson, and James Slay.

Fifth grade: Daelyn Fine, Logan Brown, Payton Guy, Calob Koehrsen, Caitlin Lanham, Chasten Powell, Jayden Watson, Maranda Singleton, Savannah Cale, Leah Pimperl, Shelby Stewart, Stacie Wilson, and Reed Roberts.