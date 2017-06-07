McGill, Young awarded grant-in-aid scholarship

The Gamma Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, whose purpose is to promote professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education and to lead women educators to impact education nationwide, recently awarded the Annie Ruth Whitten Grant-In-Aid Scholarship to two high school senior girls who have chosen to go into the field of education. Sarah-Elizabeth McGill of Escambia Academy and Ziah Young of Escambia County High School each received $300 to assist them in pursuing their educational goals as they seek to enter into the field of education.

The Gamma Omega Chapter honors Annie Ruth Whitten with this grant-in-aid scholarship. Mrs. Whitten, a long-time educator, was reared in Evergreen, and attended grammar school and high school in Evergreen, graduating in 1929. She then attended Huntingdon College for four years and graduated in 1933 with a degree in English and Mathematics. She taught in high schools of Alabama for 35 years, including 29 years at Escambia County High School in Atmore. Mrs. Whitten was a founding member of the Gamma Omega Chapter and was an active member for many years, seeking to promote scholarship and professionalism among female educators in our area.

“Miss McGill and Miss Young are definitely well-deserving of this grant-in-aid scholarship,” said Mary Beth Lancaster, Chair of the Grant-In Aid Scholarship Committee. “These young ladies have exhibited outstanding leadership in their high schools, and we expect to hear great things from them as they pursue their post-secondary education to enter into the field of education. We wish them the best as they begin their studies this fall.”

Delta Kappa Gamma awards this grand-in-aid scholarship each year. Applications for the upcoming academic year will be made available in February of 2018 and will be distributed through area high school counselors.

Pictured at top, left to right, Sarah-Elizabeth McGill of Escambia Academy and Ziah Young of Escambia County High School