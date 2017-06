Huxford Elementary School was recently selected by Escambia County’s farming family, Joe and Brenda Coker, as a 2017 America’s Farmers Grow Communities winning organization. The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact Rural America. Shown are, from left, Joe Coker, Brenda Coker, Sam Coker, Karen Coker, and Rod Higdon, District Monsanto Manager.