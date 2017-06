The Board of Directors of First Suncoast Trust Bancshares, Inc. and subsidiary bank, First National Bank & Trust, have named Jason Boothe a vice president.

“It is with great pleasure that FNB&T recognizes Jason Boothe for his contributions to our bank. His promotion is well deserved,” said Glen F. Davis, President and CEO.

Boothe joined FNB & Trust in 2008. He has made significant contributions to FNB & Trust and has demonstrated a strong level of commitment and leadership, according to Davis.