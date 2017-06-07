Church to honor pastor and wife

Atmore Baptist Temple will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pastor and Mrs. Doug Odom this Sunday, June 11, with a special Pastor’s Appreciation Service at 11 a.m.

Pastor Odom grew up in Century and served in the military in Vietnam. In 1969, he married and returned to Century with his wife, Pam Winder Odom.

He later attended Arlington Baptist College, served as associate pastor of Faith Bible Baptist Church in Century, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Troy, Missouri. They came to Atmore Baptist Temple in 1992 where he has served as pastor ever since.

The Odoms founded a Christian kindergarten called Kiddie Kollege, later adding grades and naming the school Temple Christian Academy. The kindergarten class remained Kiddie Kollege. Today the school offers preschool through 12th grade.

The members of Atmore Baptist Temple extend a special invitation to the public to join them in celebrating Pastor and Mrs. Odom this Sunday. Pastor Odom’s son, the Rev. Kevin Odom, will be the guest speaker. The service will be followed by lunch and fellowship.

Atmore Baptist Temple is located at 1707 South Main Street, just north of the Florida line.