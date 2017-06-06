Obituaries for the week of June 7, 2017

Betty Marshall Burkett

Mrs. Betty Marshall Burkett, age 78, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Tuesday May 30, 2017 in Atmore. She was retired from Alabama Power Company after many years of service. She was born in Atmore to the late Elmer Earl and Ruth Cole Marshall. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Atmore.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Burkett and one brother, Franklin Marshall.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by one son, Jason Eric Burkett and one daughter, Christy Burkett (David) Neff, all of Atmore; one granddaughter, Lisa Coleen Neff of Phoenix, Ariz.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Thorpe officiating. Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, June 2, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

J.D. Ashcraft

Mr. JD Ashcraft, Sr., 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Foley, Alabama. He was a native and lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. He was retired from the Alabama Department of Corrections with 34 years of service and was a lifelong farmer. He attended the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Joseph Ashcraft and Allie Mae Gohagin Ashcraft, two wives, Joyce Maria Trawick Ashcraft and Mary Ann Hayles Ashcraft and three brothers, Harvey, Charlie and Kenneth Ray Ashcraft.

Mr. Ashcraft is survived by his two sons, Tommy Ashcraft of Atmore, AL and Jimbo & Melissa Ashcraft of Uriah, Ala.; two daughters, Sherry & Richard Nix of Elberta, Ala. and Tressa & Kevin Sinclair of Loxley, Ala.; grandchildren, Jennifer & Darren “Daryl” Snipes, T.J. & Kari Ashcraft, Brittany & Keith Selzer, Kristie Everette, Dustin & Heather Ashcraft, Colton & Candice Sinclair, Emily Sinclair and Destin Sims and great grandchildren, Jacob, Blaze, Kaston, Toby, Brayleigh and Kendal.

Funeral services were Friday, June 2, 2017 at 1:30 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was Friday, June 2, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were T.J. Ashcraft, Dustin Ashcraft, Colton Sinclair, Darren “Daryl” Snipes, Keith Selzer and Jacob Thomas.

Honorary Pallbearers were Claude Kent and Carlos Gohagin.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.

Katie Ruth Daniel

Mrs. Katie Ruth Daniel, age 78, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Uriah, Ala. and has resided in Atmore for most of her life. She was a member of the Brooks Memorial Baptist Church.

Mrs. Daniel is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Cecil Daniel of Atmore; son, Cereal (Karen) Daniel of Atmore and their children, Ryan and Cindy Daniel of Lumberton, Texas and Chelsea and Matthew George of Merritt Island, Fla. and great-grandchild, Hudson Daniel; son, Paul (Lisa) Daniel of Atmore and their children, Cody and Whitley Daniel of Excel, Ala., Brittany Flowers of Nokomis, Ala., Lindsey and Tanner Bosarge of Bermuda, Ala., Jon Cody of Pace, Fla. and Amanda and Steven Dieterle of Navarre, Fla. and great-grandchildren, Caelam Daniel, Charlee Flowers, Cambree Flowers, Dominic Cranston and Anna Belle Dieterle; son, Sam (Jennifer) Daniel of Holtville, Ala. and their children, Catie Lynn Daniel and Hannah Daniel; one brother, Richard Stafford of Winder, Ga.; six sisters, Sadie Ruth Wilson of Bay Minette, Ala., Mary Nelson of Winder, Ga., Barbara Poteat and Shirley Payne, all of N. C., Kathy Owens of Eastman, Ga. and Susie Crockett of Newman, Ga.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Tedder, Rev. James Boyd and Rev. Robert Herd officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Ryan Daniel, Cindy Daniel, Matthew George, Chelsea George, Cody Daniel, Whitley Daniel, Catie Lynn Daniel and Hannah Daniel.

Honorary pallbearers were the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Arthur (Sonny Boy) Brooks

Mr. Arthur (Sonny Boy) Brooks, age 71, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Akron General Cleveland Clinic, Akron, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Tyrone Maxwell

Mr. Tyrone Maxwell, age 53, of Evergreen, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Evergreen Medical Center Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Genoyd Banks

Ms. Genoyd Banks, age 47, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017. She was born to the late Loretta Davison and Willie Banks, Sr. She spent most of her adult life in Riverside, Calif. Before moving back to Alabama in 1998. She then relocated to Drewryville, Va. To be closer to family. She was employed in several different areas, nurse’s aide and as a cashier. She loved to dance and loved sports, especially the 49ers football team.

Ms. Banks is survived by her brothers, Willie Banks, Jr., Terrell Banks, Tyrone Davison; sisters, Brenda Davis, Ernestine Davison and Stacy Lymon; nieces and nephews, Roshell Davison, Sirmeria Todd, David Thames, Jr., Caleb Joines, Elijah Joines, Caitlynn Joines, Ava Joines and Amara Gray; host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Evergreen with Rev. Jimmy Taylor officiating. Interment followed in First Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her cousins and friends.

Flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home, Evergreen, Ala.

Eliza Mae James

Mrs. Eliza Mae James, age 101, of Tensaw, Ala., passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at her residence. She was a native of Clarke County, Ala. and a resident of Tensaw for many years. She was a member of Little Zion United Methodist Church, Tensaw where she served as Chairlady of the PPR (Pastor Parish), Sunday school teacher, Usher, member of the EverReady Gospel Chorus. She was a retired custodian with Baldwin County Board of Education. She was an Eastern Star.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, fishing, cooking, and gardening. She received a proclamation from President Obama in 2016 as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie “Popeye” James; a son, Jimmy Lee Johnson, her parents, Edd and Mary Moses; sister, Flora Hills, and brother, Ezell Jackson.

Mrs. James is survived by her daughter, Mary J. Williams of Tensaw; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Little Zion United Methodist Church, with Rev. Leo Campbell, eulogist, Rev. Christopher Gilmore, presiding and Rev. Norman Tinsley, host pastor. Interment will follow in Tensaw Memorial Gardens.

Public viewing will be Friday 2 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Her body will lie in repose at the church for one hour prior to the funeral service.

Turner Funeral Home LLC in charge of all arrangements.