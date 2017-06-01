Obituaries for the week of June 7, 2017

Betty Marshall Burkett

Mrs. Betty Marshall Burkett, age 78, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Tuesday May 30, 2017 in Atmore. She was retired from Alabama Power Company after many years of service. She was born in Atmore to the late Elmer Earl and Ruth Cole Marshall. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Atmore.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Burkett and one brother, Franklin Marshall.

Mrs. Burkett is survived by one son, Jason Eric Burkett and one daughter, Christy Burkett (David) Neff, all of Atmore; one granddaughter, Lisa Coleen Neff of Phoenix, Ariz.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Thorpe officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.

J.D. Ashcraft

Mr. JD Ashcraft, Sr., 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Foley, Alabama. He was a native and life long resident of Atmore, Ala. He was retired from the Alabama Department of Corrections with 34 years of service and was a life long farmer. He attended the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Joseph Ashcraft and Allie Mae Gohagin Ashcraft, two wives, Joyce Maria Trawick Ashcraft and Mary Ann Hayles Ashcraft and three brothers, Harvey, Charlie and Kenneth Ray Ashcraft.

Mr. Ashcraft is survived by his two sons, Tommy Ashcraft of Atmore, AL and Jimbo & Melissa Ashcraft of Uriah, Ala.; two daughters, Sherry & Richard Nix of Elberta, Ala. and Tressa & Kevin Sinclair of Loxley, Ala.; grandchildren, Jennifer & Darren “Daryl” Snipes, T.J. & Kari Ashcraft, Brittany & Keith Selzer, Kristie Everette, Dustin & Heather Ashcraft, Colton & Candice Sinclair, Emily Sinclair and Destin Sims and great grandchildren, Jacob, Blaze, Kaston, Toby, Brayleigh and Kendal.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 2, 2017 at 1:30 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, June 2, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be T.J. Ashcraft, Dustin Ashcraft, Colton Sinclair, Darren “Daryl” Snipes, Keith Selzer and Jacob Thomas.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Claude Kent and Carlos Gohagin.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.