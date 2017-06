Sophomore students from Atmore joined 280 other sophomore students from all over the state of Alabama during the Hugh O’Brian Youth leadership seminar at Troy University May 26-28. Shown are, from left, Emma Caroline Sasser and Sara Rolin from Escambia Academy, and Pia Gorme from Alabama School of Math and Science. Not pictured is Olivia Simmons from Escambia County High School.

News photo by Ditto Gorme