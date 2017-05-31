Soft shoulder



Traffic on Wayside Road was interrupted for several hours on Tuesday, May 23, when this tanker truck overturned. According to preliminary state trooper reports, the driver, James Dennis Baughn Jr. of Mobile (no age provided), pulled onto the county road’s shoulder, which had been inundated with rain over several days. The shoulder gave way, causing the tanker to slide down a gentle slope, roll over once and end up on its side. Baughn was taken by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital with unspecified injuries. The crash, which occurred around 8:40 a.m. and wasn’t cleared until late afternoon, was still under investigation at Tuesday’s press deadline.