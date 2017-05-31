PCI offering summer food program

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all SFSP activities are the same for all regardless of race, color national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Breakfast and lunch will be served beginning Thursday, June 1, 2017, until July 31, 2017, Monday through Friday. No program on July 4, 2017, due to national holiday. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location of service is 444 Lynn McGhee Drive, Atmore.

Contact Genia Boutwell at 251-368-9136, ext. 2242 for additional information.