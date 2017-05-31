Annual Windham celebration is Friday

The Kathryn Tucker Windham Museum and Library is pleased to present the 2017 Kathryn Tucker Windham Annual Celebration of Memories on Friday, June 2, on the Thomasville Campus of Coastal Alabama Community College. This year’s celebration includes Kathryn Tucker Windham Museum Tour along with the following:

* Kathryn Tucker Windham’s daughter, Dilcy Windham Hilley, will tell “Stories from Mother’s Kitchen” in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of Windham’s first book publication, Treasured Alabama Recipes.

* The second Annual Kathryn Tucker Windham Award Scholarship recipient will be announced.

* The KTW Storytelling Bus will take visitors on a tour to remember:

KTW Bus Tour Route – 9:30 a.m. estimated leave time

1. Windham’s Childhood and Storytelling Landmarks – Thomasville

2. Gee’s Bend Quilt Trail and Quilters – Boykin

3. Gaines Ridge Mansion Dinner Club: Ghost Stories, Southern Style Lunch & Mansion Tour – Camden

4. Black Belt Treasures – Camden

5 p.m. estimated return time

The $30 registration includes lunch at Gaines Ridge Mansion Dinner Club, KTW Storytelling Bus Tour, and 2017 Commemorative Medallion.

Registration deadline is May 31. Call Ginger Bell at (334) 636-9642 to register by phone. For event information, contact Deborah Rankins at (334) 637-3146 or email drankins@ascc.edu.