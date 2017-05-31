Former school employee arrested

A former employee with the Escambia County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a student under 19 years of age.

On Friday, May 26, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jason Paul Blaney, 38, address 4884 Highway 4 in Florida.

At the time of the reported incident, Blaney was an employee of the Escambia County Board of Education. He resigned in April from W.S. Neal High School as a math teacher, volleyball coach and softball coach.

Blaney was bonded out the same day on a $10,000 bond after seeing the judge on a bond setting.

The case stems from March 30, 2017, when a complaint was received from the student’s parents who came and reported the incident to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is still under investigation at this time and possible further charges may be pending. The case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office